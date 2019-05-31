Japanese, S Korean defense chiefs meet in Singapore amid strains

Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya, left, shakes hands with South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo during a ministerial luncheon on the sidelines of the 18th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue, an annual defense and security forum in Asia, in Singapore, Saturday.

Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya met Saturday with his South Korean counterpart Jeong Kyeong Doo, with relations between the two countries deteriorating over contentious history and defense issues.

Iwaya chatted with Jeong at a lunch on the occasion of the three-day Asia Security Summit, known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, which began on Friday in Singapore. The two ministers shook hands and smiled.

It was not immediately known what they talked about. Iwaya and Jeong also chatted together on Friday night at the venue of the ceremony of the meeting.

Strains between Tokyo and Seoul have been running high especially after a South Korean destroyer allegedly locked its fire-control radar on a Japanese patrol plane in December last year.

In January, Japan concluded that South Korea's denial of the alleged radar lock was "baseless" and has cut off talks on the incident since then.

The two Asian nations have been also engaged in several disputes based on differing interpretations of thorny issues related to history, such as South Korea's court orders to pay compensation for work done during Japan's colonial rule of the peninsula.

A series of court rulings in South Korea have ordered Japanese companies to compensate for what Seoul calls forced labor during Japan's 1910-1945 colonization of the Korean Peninsula.

Tokyo has argued that the issue of wartime compensation was resolved by a 1965 treaty that established diplomatic ties between the two countries, under which Japan provided South Korea with $500 million in financial aid.

