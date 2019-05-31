Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya, left, shakes hands with South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo during a ministerial luncheon on the sidelines of the 18th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue, an annual defense and security forum in Asia, in Singapore, Saturday. Photo: AP/Yong Teck Lim
politics

Japanese, S Korean defense chiefs meet in Singapore amid strains

0 Comments
SINGAPORE

Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya met Saturday with his South Korean counterpart Jeong Kyeong Doo, with relations between the two countries deteriorating over contentious history and defense issues.

Iwaya chatted with Jeong at a lunch on the occasion of the three-day Asia Security Summit, known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, which began on Friday in Singapore. The two ministers shook hands and smiled.

It was not immediately known what they talked about. Iwaya and Jeong also chatted together on Friday night at the venue of the ceremony of the meeting.

Strains between Tokyo and Seoul have been running high especially after a South Korean destroyer allegedly locked its fire-control radar on a Japanese patrol plane in December last year.

In January, Japan concluded that South Korea's denial of the alleged radar lock was "baseless" and has cut off talks on the incident since then.

The two Asian nations have been also engaged in several disputes based on differing interpretations of thorny issues related to history, such as South Korea's court orders to pay compensation for work done during Japan's colonial rule of the peninsula.

A series of court rulings in South Korea have ordered Japanese companies to compensate for what Seoul calls forced labor during Japan's 1910-1945 colonization of the Korean Peninsula.

Tokyo has argued that the issue of wartime compensation was resolved by a 1965 treaty that established diplomatic ties between the two countries, under which Japan provided South Korea with $500 million in financial aid.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

1-day, 2-day and 3-day passes now available to buy through Japan Today!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Japan provided South Korea with $500 million in financial aid.

In 1965, the amount was bigger than SK's national budget.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Museums

The National Museum of Western Art

GaijinPot Travel

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Taking Bereavement Leave As a Foreign Worker in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Cities

Matsumoto City

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Food & Drink

Ad’acchio, Kita-Senju: All Those Subtle Scents of Fresh Basil And Dough

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Awa Odori Dance Festival

GaijinPot Travel