Japanese, S Korean lawmakers agree to work toward detente

Japanese and South Korean lawmakers agreed Friday on the need to mend bilateral ties that have been frayed by a dispute over wartime compensation and trade, calling on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Moon Jae In to hold a summit.

In a joint statement after a meeting in Tokyo, cross-party groups of lawmakers from both countries also said they will each set up a special committee to facilitate dialogue in the lead-up to next year's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

"Our role is to build a framework for cooperation, not conflict," Fukushiro Nukaga, who heads a cross-party group of Japanese lawmakers aimed at promoting friendly ties between the countries, said at a meeting with South Korean parliamentarians at the Diet building.

"Now we must make the correct choices that will enable us to break the stalemate and find a path toward resolution," Nukaga added.

His South Korean counterpart, Kang Chang Il, said bilateral ties are "in a difficult situation, as what was a dispute over history has spread to economic and security areas."

"In order to resolve the dispute over history, we must continue dialogue," Kang added.

Tension between the neighbors has escalated since October last year, when South Korea's top court ordered a Japanese company to pay compensation for forced labor during Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

Japan maintains the issue of compensation was settled when the countries established ties under a 1965 agreement, with Tokyo providing $500 million to Seoul for "economic cooperation."

Relations further deteriorated after Japan removed South Korea from a list of trusted trade partners and imposed stricter export controls on some key materials needed by its tech industry.

South Korea retaliated by scratching Japan from its own "white list" of trade partners.

With relations at the lowest point in years, Abe and Moon have not held a summit since they met September last year on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

In the joint statement, the lawmakers agreed to step up cooperation to prevent tit-for-tat moves from having a negative impact on economic ties between the countries.

The South Korean lawmakers, however, expressed concern over the decision of the Tokyo Olympic organizers to allow Japan's "rising sun" flag to be flown at venues.

The flag is regarded by South Korea as a symbol of Japan's wartime aggression and militarism because it was also used by the Imperial Japanese Army and Navy.

Moon's government has argued that the flag is a form of political speech banned by the Olympic Charter, comparing it to the Nazi swastika.

The lawmakers, who last gathered in December 2018 in Seoul, agreed that security cooperation between Japan, South Korea and the United States was crucial to countering the threat from North Korea, which on Thursday tested what it called "super large" multiple rocket launchers.

The meeting had been scheduled for September but was pushed back after South Korea announced in August it will terminate a bilateral military intelligence-sharing pact. The General Security of Military Information Agreement is set to expire this month.

