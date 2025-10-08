JICA upset over end of Africa hometown project

The head of the Japan International Cooperation Agency was disappointed that misunderstanding and rumors spread on social media resulted in the scrapping of the agency's planned "hometown" African development project last month, he said in a recent interview with Kyodo News.

JICA President Akihiko Tanaka also said that Japan needs to continue international cooperation such as official development assistance because it has helped Japan gain trust from overseas and realize its national interests.

After the government-backed aid agency designated four Japanese cities in August as municipalities to strengthen exchanges with Africa, local authorities received a flood of complaints from residents alleging that the project would encourage immigration from the continent and lead to a worsening of public order.

"It's very unfortunate that the project was associated with unsubstantiated allegations of the promotion of immigration and a subsequent rise in crimes," Tanaka said.

The four cities assigned partner countries in Africa were Imabari in Ehime Prefecture, which was paired with Mozambique, Kisarazu in Chiba Prefecture with Nigeria, Nagai in Yamagata Prefecture linked with Tanzania, and Sanjo in Niigata Prefecture with Ghana.

Following the project announcement made on the sidelines of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development held in August in Yokohama, the Nigerian government said Japan would create a special visa category for highly skilled, innovative, and talented young Nigerians who want to move to Kisarazu to live and work.

In addition, the Tanzania Times newspaper reported that Japan had decided to exclusively link the city of Nagai with the African country.

The Japanese government denied both reports, but angry phone calls and emails to the cities did not stop. On Sept. 25, JICA said it would scrap the program with Tanaka apologizing to the cities at a press conference, saying misunderstandings and confusion over the program had placed an excessive burden on them.

The protest calls came after attitudes toward foreigners drew public attention in the House of Councillors election in July that saw gains by a small populist opposition party promoting "Japanese First." The party's slogan was widely criticized as being xenophobic but it became popular among certain groups of people, especially on social media platforms.

Referring to xenophobic moves seen in Japan, Tanaka said it is "important for people of all levels and all fields to deepen mutual understanding with people around the world by viewing the situation the country is in calmly and objectively."

The present international situation is "not good for a country like Japan, whose connections with the rest of the world are essential," he said, adding that Japan needs to make diplomatic efforts to reduce conflicts and divisions intensifying across the world.

Japan's ODA program has a history spanning over 70 years, beginning in 1954.

Tanaka pointed out that Japan needed to build up cooperation with other countries to regain the trust it lost in World War II and resume its activities in the global economy after the war.

"Nowadays, people in Southeast Asian countries say Japan is the most trustworthy country," he said.

The JICA president said that Japan has emphasized assistance for the development of infrastructure and human resources as the two main pillars of ODA, adding they help form the foundation of many countries' economic development.

As an example, Tanaka cited the Japan-funded Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit system, saying its punctual operation is due to the training given by Japan to local workers.

Regarding information to the Japanese public about ODA, Tanaka said JICA "needs to use various measures to promote understanding" from the public, adding it stresses people-to-people exchanges and aims to support exchanges implemented by other organizations too.

