JIP co-leader Fujita stops outsourcing to secretary's firm after kickback report

The co-leader of the Japan Innovation Party, the coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said on Sunday that he will stop outsourcing work to a company headed by his secretary following a report alleging a tax money kickback.

The allegation was raised by the Sunday edition of the Japanese Communist Party's official newspaper, Shimbun Akahata. Fumitake Fujita reiterated his view that the transactions were lawful, saying he will give a detailed explanation at a press conference on Tuesday.

Akahata reported that between June 2017 and November 2024, Fujita paid about 20 million yen to the firm run by his publicly funded first secretary for flyer printing and other work.

The report also stated that the company paid the secretary about 7.2 million yen annually in compensation, pointing out that over 90 percent of the roughly 20 million yen spent came from public funds.

Fujita said on his YouTube channel that the move has caused misunderstanding or suspicion. "I take the criticism seriously...," he said, adding, "I will reflect on my actions and fulfill my responsibility to explain."

The JIP, known as Nippon Ishin, formed a coalition with the LDP after Sanae Takaichi won its presidential election on Oct. 4, allowing her to become Japan's first female prime minister.

