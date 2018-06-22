Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The budding crop of four marijuana plants was found by a visitor growing on the premises of an office building for members of the upper house Photo: AFP
politics

Joint session: Pot found growing at lawmakers' building

By Robyn Beck
TOKYO

Marijuana plants have been found growing at an office building used by lawmakers in Japan, which has some of the strictest drug laws in the developed world, an official said Friday.

The budding crop of four plants was found by a visitor on Thursday growing on the premises of an office building for members of the upper house, an official in charge of maintenance there told AFP.

"After we reported it to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, two Tokyo officials visited" and removed the plants, he said.

"They said the plants looked to be about two months old," he added.

"The officials explained that marijuana seeds can be carried by wind and bird excrement, and they said they will visit us again to ensure" the plants were unrooted completely and hadn't spread.

Japan strictly prohibits both hard and soft drugs, and police have in past years arrested sumo wrestlers, musicians, actors and college students for possessing, growing or selling marijuana.

In sharp contrast, Canada said this week it would become the first G7 country to legalise the consumption and cultivation of cannabis from mid-October, arguing it would take traffickers out of the equation and protect young people.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Judging how most of these lawmakers normally behave, I reckon toking up might improve their job performance.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Not my thing, but shame on them for hypocrisy. Heavy punishments for the general population but the MPs are getting high on their once-secret garden. Oh, yah, strategic bird crapping... No maybe a playful zephyr...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

When I lived in the mountains in Nagano I frequently found some of the plant growing but I don't think it was intentional because it was only ever a few plants but fully grown a plant could produce half a kilo of weed.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

