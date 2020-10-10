Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Kato repeats Tokyo's position on U.S. air base transfer in Okinawa

0 Comments
NAHA

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Saturday the Japanese government will not change its plan to relocate a key U.S. military base within the southern island prefecture of Okinawa.

During their meeting in the prefectural capital Naha, Okinawa Gov Denny Tamaki reiterated the local government's opposition to the transfer of U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma to the Henoko coastal area of Nago from a densely populated area in Ginowan.

Kato, whose portfolio includes mitigating the impact of U.S. forces in Okinawa, told Tamaki, "We believe the only solution is transferring (the base) to Henoko."

Kato was visiting the prefecture for the first time since assuming the posts last month.

The central and Okinawa governments have long been at odds over the planned relocation of the base that Tokyo and Washington agreed on in 1996.

Tamaki also requested Kato to hold a meeting involving the central, Okinawa and Ginowan governments, aimed at reducing the danger posed by the Futenma base, as early as possible.

In response, Kato said, "Utilizing such a framework, we would like to promote measures to reduce the burdens."

Prior to the talks at the prefectural government's main office building, Kato met separately with Naha Mayor Taketoyo Toguchi and Ginowan Mayor Masanori Matsugawa.

He also inspected the Futenma base from the top of Ginowan's city hall and other major U.S. military facilities from a helicopter.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Tohoku

GaijinPot Travel

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 40, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Kansai

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Chugoku

GaijinPot Travel

Parks & Gardens

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Chubu

GaijinPot Travel

Outdoors

Autumn Leaves in Japan 2020

GaijinPot Travel

History

Aizu Sazaedo Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Furikomi – A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Parks & Gardens

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Kanto

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Must-Try Snacks & Beverages This Fall In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #101: Social Media Is Programmed to Appeal to Seven Deadly Sins

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Kyushu

GaijinPot Travel