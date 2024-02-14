Kim's powerful sister says N Korea, Japan can open 'new future'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's powerful sister said Thursday her country would be open to improving ties with Tokyo, even hinting at a possible future invitation to Pyongyang for Japan's leader.
Kim Yo Jong's comments came after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said last week that he felt a "strong need" to change the current relationship between Tokyo and Pyongyang.
"I think there would be no reason not to appreciate his recent speech as a positive one, if it was prompted by his real intention to boldly free himself from the past fetters," Kim said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.
Kim said the two countries "can open up a new future together" depending on Tokyo's actions, including moving on from the long-running matter of North Korea's kidnapping of Japanese citizens in the 1970s and 1980s.
"There will be no reason for the two countries not to become close and the day of the prime minister's Pyongyang visit might come," she added.
The abductions remain a potent and emotional issue in Japan.
North Korea admitted in 2002 that it had dispatched agents to kidnap 13 Japanese people in the 1970s and 1980s, pressing them into service training its spies in Japanese language and customs.
But suspicions persist in Japan that many more of its citizens were abducted than have been officially recognised.
In a speech at the U.N. General Assembly last year, Kishida expressed his wish to meet with North Korea's leader "without any conditions", saying that Tokyo was willing to resolve all issues, including the kidnappings.
Former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi paid a landmark visit to Pyongyang while in office in 2002, meeting Kim's father Kim Jong Il and setting out a path to normalize relations in which Japan would offer economic assistance.
The trip led to the return of five Japanese nationals and a follow-up trip by Koizumi, but the diplomacy soon broke down, in part over Tokyo's concern that North Korea was not coming clean about the abduction victims.© 2024 AFP
17 Comments
Login to comment
Mr Kipling
What? Not the usual file photo of her getting out of the train looking miserable?
I think Kim Yo Jong is quite attractive in a kind of James Bond villain way.
UChosePoorly
Remind me again what Japan needs from North Korea?
PTownsend
The above sounds good, any chance of peace in the region is nice to hear, but at the sanme time I recall that Russia, one of North Koreas creators and current partners, said they were not going to invade Ukraine. I don't trust what is said by totalitarian regimes.
kurisupisu
If the North Koreans are able to look forward to a novel future then Japan needs to do the same.
Fighto!
Endless firing of missiles in the region; selling arrms to fascist Russia to attack sovereign Ukraine and kill innocent children, women and men; threats to destroy South Korea, the USA and Japan; refusal to seriously deal with the abductee issue time and time again.
It is clear fat boy and his deranged sister are getting desperate. Neither can or will be trusted by Japan. Even if they do return the abductees or provide 100% proof of their bodies, why on earth would Japan "have a need" to have a relationship with a totalitarian, murderous regime?
kiwiboy
oh isn’t that lovely. They must want something. Perhaps money or more aid. Then once they get what they want they’ll find a reason to be angry with Japan again. It’s the same cycle over and over.
If they want to make positive steps they can….
1) Cooperate 100% with all abduction cases and give Japan what they want with those.
2) Treat their citizens like humans
That would be a START. Until that happens, Japan doesn’t need a friend like them and they can keep to themselves
Samit Basu
Kim Yo Jong's two conditions
1) Stop complaining about North Korea's nuclear ICBM program. If Japan accepts NK as a nuclear power, Japan may start not launching missiles close to Japan.
2) Stop complaining about abductees, Kim Jong Il already gave the full disclosure to Koizumi back in 2006. The rest claimed by Japan went missing in Japan, got nothing to do with North Korea.
Skeptical
What a coincidence. I had read an analysis earlier today, pretty much coming out and saying that Mr. Kishida has served up potential talks with NorK’s Fat Boy as a largely unapologetic move to save the image of his premiership. And that it has been Kishida – not Twisted Sister, as this story implies – that has been pusing with an intensity rarely seen these days for the talks. One noted professor, Dr. Tosh Minohara, Chair of the Research Institute for Indo-Pacific Affairs, went as far to say that Mr Kishida needs this diversion domestically for Japan to overlook some altogether unpleasant domestic realities; some of those of which show him having one of the lowest approval ratings among major world leaders. Some attitude aggregators suggest that Japanese would have to go back 75 years to find political sentiment on the level of Mr. Kishida.
Samit Basu
North Korea needs to make a diplomatic breakthrough, after the long term NK ally Cuba just normalized diplomatic relations with the ROK yesterday.
https://www.foxnews.com/world/south-korea-says-relations-cuba-would-send-political-and-psychological-blow-north-korea
Skeptical
A kind of face one would ordinarily look for, just before they turned on a conveyor belt feeding into a laser cutter? Yeah, that's pretty much her.
Bart Fargo
Here we go again...
TaiwanIsNotChina
Not without giving concessions to NK that they don't deserve. Let them deal with the choices they made to be subservient to China/Russia.
Meiyouwenti
“moving on from the long-running matter of North Korea's kidnapping of Japanese citizens in the 1970s and 1980s.”
There’s no moving on from the kidnapping issue until all the Japanese abductees are returned and accounted for. I fear that Kishida will readily accept Kim”s invitation and end up pledging massive aids to NK without getting a single abductee back.
deanzaZZR
I remember when reading the recent Shinzo Abe biography that Kishida was brought along on a trip to North Korea as he is a strong drinker and Abe certainly was not. Throw back a few with the two Kims and let's see what unfolds.
deanzaZZR
It would seem Kishida was brought along on a North Korea visit with Koizumi. My bad.
kyushubill
Says the snake.
TokyoLiving
Good for her, the Asians must unite and expel the invader circUS..
Asia for the Asians..
Jay
Serious question: would you then agree with, say, "Europe for the Europeans?"