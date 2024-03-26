Kim's sister says N Korea will reject any contact with Japan

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's powerful sister said Tuesday Pyongyang would reject "any contact or negotiations" with Japan, just a day after she said Tokyo's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had requested a summit with her brother.
Relations between the two countries are historically strained, including by a long-running kidnapping dispute and North Korea's banned weapons programs, but Kishida has recently expressed a desire to improve ties, which Pyongyang has hinted it is not opposed to.
Last year, Kishida said he was willing to meet Kim "without any conditions", saying Tokyo was willing to resolve all issues, including the abduction by North Korean agents of Japanese citizens in the 1970s and 1980s, which remains an emotive issue in Japan.
Kim Yo Jong -- who is one of the regime's key spokespeople -- said on Monday that Kishida had requested a summit with Pyongyang's leader, adding a meeting was unlikely without a policy shift by Tokyo.
But on Tuesday, citing Tokyo's lack of "courage" for "new" North Korea-Japan relations, including over its stance on the abduction issue and North Korea's military programs, Kim Yo Jong said Pyongyang would reject any contact with Japan.
North Korea "has clearly understood once again the attitude of Japan and, accordingly, the DPRK side will pay no attention to and reject any contact and negotiations with the Japanese side," she said, according to Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency.
"The DPRK-Japan summit is not a matter of concern to the DPRK," she added, referring to the North by its official name.
North Korea admitted in 2002 that it had sent agents to kidnap 13 Japanese people in the 1970s and '80s who were used to train spies in Japanese language and customs.
The abductions remain a potent and emotional issue in Japan and suspicions persist that many more were abducted than have been officially recognized.
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters Monday that North Korea's "claim that the abduction issue has already been resolved is totally unacceptable".
In response, Kim Yo Jong said this showed "Japan has no courage to change history, promote regional peace and stability and take the first step for the fresh DPRK-Japan relations."
"This is proved by the attitude of Japan clinging to the unattainable issues which can never be settled and have nothing to be settled," she added.
Analysts said North Korea's abrupt reversal could be a negotiating ploy designed to "enhance leverage" in any future talks.
"North Korea is attempting to explore economic avenues by improving relations with Japan," Ahn Chan-il, a defector-turned-researcher who runs the World Institute for North Korea Studies, told AFP.
But Kim Yo Jong slammed Kishida's entire outreach as "politically-motivated" and said Pyongyang would no longer engage.
"It was the Japanese side that knocked at the door first requesting 'the Japan-DPRK summit without preconditions', and the DPRK only clarified its stand that it would welcome Japan if it is ready to make a new start, not being obsessed by the past," she added.© 2024 AFP
4 Comments
Login to comment
Tona
Boo hoo hoo
sakurasuki
Sister has spoken, J Govt need to listen that.
Meiyouwenti
She doesn’t look like her chubby dictator brother at all. Maybe they have different mothers
Nadège
OLD FRENCH DIPLOMACY ?
°
May be avoiding the subject who are a contender to concentrate on positive issues ?
You don’t start by the problems. A good diplomatic relationship, even more after 20 bad years are about meeting just to exchange polite thought and visit some shrins. This is mainly cultural meeting.
You can even start by sending a gift for a birth or a birthday or the death memorial on the war you had with your oppenent showing empathy for his losses.
A meeting could be about goods that are neutral (not from Fukushima). Syria and Israel had start with apple « unofficially ». It didn’t last probably because of the Hamas and Nazi terrorism. But « green apple could pass the closed dark frontier ».
So flower in pot may be ? Rare Orchidea ? Bonzai ? A peint from an ancient north corean thinker ? That’s your cultura. And Kim Jung Hun have japan origins too. So may be personal link to his mother ?
Be sensitive. First, you create a cultural link. You learn to talk with somebody from another cultura and that have reason to be cautious with you (because of USA), and you too.
And when there is trust, you speak economy. And you can ask about information on other countries that would have kidnapped Japan’s citizen. Pakistan did manage to pull off the archaic boat an atomic bomb and tried to stole french submarine atomic plan. May be you focused too much on North Korea ? This is the obvious, not necessary the only one (there a south who love to copy you fully). You had probably some mafia victims too.
May be you could do a shrin to all people who are missing in japan with their name and photo for the families with a web site and their genetic to compare for the future to find descendant eventually. May be you can insure a pardon for japanese people who would have fled of fears from america and are still afraid.
You need to progress beyond propaganda on this matter. Justice is sometime just acknowledging people were lost. And where are your proof ? At some point may be you need some ground ? And there is prescription to learn too. Do a shrin for all missing family member until today and tomorrow, it will be moving and north corea can sent flowers and may be name their would found passing by from time to time.
Be diplomate.
°
M