Kishida's cabinet approval hits record low at 17.1%: poll

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida walks past Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno at the end of a news conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, 13 December 2023. Prime Minister Kishida said he will replace several ministers implicated in a political fundraising scandal. FRANCK ROBICHON/Pool via REUTERS

Public approval for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet has dropped to 17.1% in December, the worst since the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) returned to power in December 2012, a Jiji Press poll published on Thursday showed.

The approval rating fell 4.2 point percentage points from the previous month, showed the Jiji opinion survey conducted Friday to Monday.

It is the first time public approval has fallen below 20% since September 2009 when the cabinet for then-Prime Minister Taro Aso received 13.4% support.

