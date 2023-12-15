Kishida's cabinet approval hits record low at 17.1%: poll

Public approval for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet has dropped to 17.1% in December, the worst since the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) returned to power in December 2012, a Jiji Press poll published on Thursday showed.
The approval rating fell 4.2 point percentage points from the previous month, showed the Jiji opinion survey conducted Friday to Monday.
It is the first time public approval has fallen below 20% since September 2009 when the cabinet for then-Prime Minister Taro Aso received 13.4% support.© Thomson Reuters 2023.
deanzaZZR
And yet old Taro san is still playing the roll of an LDP puppet master.
AgeOfAsparagas
Photo: Kishida is making the "Ppppp" sound with his mouth. Gotta release hot air one way or the other.
koiwaicoffee
Exactly.
They are pushing this government crisis in the news, underlying some imminent changes. Without mentioning that it doesn't matter at all because they will just replace them with any other random LDP acolytes.
Simon Foston
It's not really one particular prime minister or cabinet that's the problem here. It's the whole LDP, but I bet their support rates are still around 30%. That's also pretty feeble but sufficient for them to get reelected. Voters shouldn't be blaming Kishida for this, they should be looking hard at what their local LDP Diet members have been getting up to. If they have been donating money to them, they should stop.
Eastmann
1.71%
is reality
sure mistyping.
Redemption
Bring back Suga san!
Spitfire
Mr. Charisma. no thanks ,but would be way better than Takaichi.
Ricky Kaminski13
It is always amazing that the jokers in the opposition parties can never seem to capitalize on the inner turmoil of the LDP and create a viable alternative to the LDP machine. After all of those years in power, with all of those lost decades to show for it, a bureaucratic class that specializes in scratching each other's bums and playing pretend, yet STILL they maintain such a powerful grip in the halls of power. It's an art form of something, gotta hand it to them for that!
Hate to fall back on this old pearl, but we get the leaders we deserve.
Simon Foston
Ricky Kaminski13
Today 11:03 am JST
No, it isn't amazing at all. Never mind what their policies are or what they say or do, no one opposition party has the history, the name recognition, the grassroots support or the financial clout of the LDP. None of them can even compete with the LDP in every constituency.
shogun36
and yet.............. ASO is STILL There!!!!
You can't get any more ignorant than that, Japan.
masterblaster
For the opposition these numbers should be encouraging. These numbers tell them it's the perfect time to get behind a candidate and finally beat the LDP.
Alas, they won't.
It seems the only way to change power in this country is to suffer a natural disaster unlike any other.
Simon Foston
masterblasterToday 01:15 pm JST
You don't seem to know what the main problems with the opposition parties are. It's nothing at all like the situation in countries like the US, the UK, Canada or Australia.
shogun36
IDK what's worse.
The fact that Kishida and his goons are that terrible.
OR
That 17% of people actually believe he is doing a good job.
Mr Kipling
All time low but the voters of Japan will go out and re-elect their feudal masters at the next election..
jacknbox
Mr Kipling
who will you be voting for?
Simon Foston
Mr KiplingToday 03:25 pm JST
No they won't, but the LDP will win anyway.
Mr Kipling
Yes they will, the LDP are their modern day feudal masters, hereditary, appointed from above.. and massively favoring those in the countryside.
Simon Foston
Mr KiplingToday 07:45 am JST
Look at the figures. In the 2021 general election the LDP's share of the vote was just 34.66%. They won the most seats because of over-representation in the countryside and the first-past-the-post system, but more people combined voted for opposition parties. Adding 12.38% for Komeito still doesn't give the ruling coaltion a majority in terms of the popular vote, and somehow I don't think the LDP will do quite as well this time around.