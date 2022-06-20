Kishida, BOJ chief discuss rapid fall of yen

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday discussed the yen's rapid depreciation against the U.S. dollar, with the two seeing the current market situation as a "matter of concern."
Kishida told reporters after meeting at the prime minister's office that "there were talks that the sharp fall of the yen represents a matter of concern."
Kuroda said separately he told the prime minister that the yen's sharp depreciation is "undesirable" because it will bring various uncertainties in companies' business plans.
The central bank will closely monitor currency movements and respond appropriately in coordination with the government, the BOJ chief said.
Kuroda, however, said he did not receive any particular instructions from Kishida.
Kishida and Kuroda meet regularly at the prime minister's office. They met Monday for the first time since their last talks on March 30, when the dollar traded at around 122 yen.
The meeting came after the yen tumbled to a 24-year low of around 135.60 against the dollar last week on expectations of a further widening of the interest rate gap between Japan and the United States.
At its two-day policy-setting meeting last week, the BOJ maintained its ultralow rate policy, in contrast with U.S. and European central banks that have been raising interest rates to control inflation, moves which have prompted investors to sell the Japanese currency.
On Monday, investors moved to buy the yen at one point as reports spread that Kishida and Kuroda discussed the weakening of the yen.© KYODO
8 Comments
Login to comment
sakurasuki
So? Please do something about yen!
umbrella
Discuss but of course, not do anything. The yen is now a very undesirable currency.
Cricky
yen's sharp depreciation is "undesirable" because it will bring various uncertainties in companies' business plans.
ummmm, what about households monthly cost plans? Hello!!!!! companies have made huge profits but where are the salary increases? They do know 60% of the countries economy is internally generated? Or maybe they don’t.
divinda
The definition here of "regularly" is pretty loose.
shogun36
oh, reeeeaaally?
The rest of the world has been knowing and watching this for the last few weeks/months.
welcome to a few weeks/months ago, guys. It’s called the present reality.
but let’s not doing anything rash. Let’s discuss this issue for another 6 months, then think about what to do at our next meeting.
I actually thought it was a very desirable thing to have the yen be utterly useless in the world. And have exchange rates plummet to 1998 numbers.
hmmm, could’ve fooled me.
I guess that why they pay you the big yen, where would we be without such insight?
geronimo2006
BoJ is not really independent. He got his instructions. Watch the next few days.
Asiaman7
Make up your mind, Kuroda-san!
In October 2021, he said, "The positive impact [of a weak yen] substantially outweighs the negative." In late March 2022, he stressed, "There's no change now to my view a weak yen is generally positive for Japan's economy."
Now, he feels that a weak yen is "undesirable"? This joker doesn't inspire much confidence!
Sh1mon M4sada
You can pretty much read their stance as Japanese corporations are in the process of retooling, hence massive jumps in imports of machinery and raw materials in April and May, resulting in a record trade deficit in May (and despite a jump in export also). Expect the Yen to stay at this level or even lower because they won't do anything to create uncertainties for exporters.
YankeeX
Devaluing the currency to help exporters for decades is now biting them in their you know where. Debt does matter and there are limits to irresponsible government spending