Kishida cautious about Japan acquiring nuclear-powered submarine

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday took a cautious view about acquiring a nuclear-powered submarine to boost the country's defense capability, a call made by some opposition parties ahead of next month's upper house election.
"I'm not so sure if making the leap to a nuclear submarine is a good idea," Kishida said in an appearance on a Fuji TV program with other party leaders. He cited the difficulty of using nuclear power for military purposes under Japan's atomic energy law and the high running cost.
But Kishida, who heads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, stressed the need to reinforce Japan's defenses at a time when Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Chinese military assertiveness have highlighted Japan's security challenges.
"We will see what needs to be prioritized to safeguard the people's lives and their livelihoods," he said.
Natsuo Yamaguchi, head of the LDP's junior coalition partner Komeito, echoed Kishida's view, calling the idea of a nuclear-powered submarine "unrealistic."
Ichiro Matsui, leader of the Japan Innovation Party, and Yuichiro Tamaki, head of the Democratic Party for the People, called for acquisition of a nuclear-powered submarine to boost deterrence and reconnaissance capacity.
Japan "should have an advanced type (of submarine) to increase deterrence," Matsui said, while Tamaki stressed the advantage of a nuclear submarine's ability to stay underwater for months for enhanced surveillance and reconnaissance operations.
Japan is committed to an exclusively defense-oriented policy under the pacifist Constitution, and its defense spending has been limited to around 1 percent of gross domestic product.
The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan's leader Kenta Izumi was against acquiring a nuclear-powered submarine, saying the country's defenses "won't get stronger simply because some deluxe equipment is added."
Among other issues, Kishida reiterated his pledge to implement measures aimed at mitigating the impact of high energy and food prices resulting partly from the yen's weakness, which has raised the cost of imported products.
Kazuo Shii, head of the Japanese Communist Party, urged the government to halve the consumption tax rate to 5 percent and take measures to raise wages.
In a separate debate by the major parties' policy chiefs on the public broadcaster NHK, the CDPJ and the Japan Innovation Party called for a consumption tax cut to spur the economy.
But Sanae Takaichi, chair of the LDP's policy research council, said the current level of the consumption tax is needed to finance the national pension and medical systems.
In the July 10 election for the House of Councillors, in which the coalition currently has a majority, 150 of 248 seats will be contested. Official campaigning will kick off on Wednesday.© KYODO
Bungle
The Chinese, Indians, and Russians have shown their cards. Japan needs Trident or its successor.
Spitfire
@Bungle.
Totally agree,but since Japan keeps playing their 'only nation to have been atomic bombed' card.it is a bit awkward.
Bit like having your cake and eating it........me thinks.
Septim Dynasty
There is at least someone with a realistic mindset within the corrupt LDP-Komeito.
Fighto!
The subs would be nuclear powered - not nuclear armed. Japan renounces all nuclear arms.
In the face of increasing militarism and warlike behaviour from horrible neighbors Communist China and fascist Russia, these subs would absolutely add to Japan's defense capabilities.
Start the development.
dagon
"We will see what needs to be prioritized to safeguard the people's lives and their livelihoods," he said.
In that case the LDP will continue to prioritize nuclear submarines, subsidies to oil wholesalers, Olympic money pits, , GoTo travel bailouts, Quantitative Easing easy money for financials , global virtue signaling military peripherals and cash to Ukraine.....before the livelihoods of the Japanese people.
Didn't even take into account the LDP politcos own graft, kickbacks and bloated salaries.
The peoples lives could not be farther down on the list.
dagon
Kazuo Shii, head of the Japanese Communist Party, urged the government to halve the consumption tax rate to 5 percent and take measures to raise wages.
Leave it to the J.Coms o be the only voice of reality.
rocketpig
Of course Japan should get these subs and then arm itself with as many nukes as possible. That is the only way to be safe
deanzaZZR
I understand that PM Kishida, a native of Hiroshima, is sensitive to nuclear issues, but as someone wrote above, we are talking about nuclear powered subs, not nuclear weapons. Keep a clear mind.
The Pacific Ocean is vast. Nuclear powered subs go farther and quieter.
EvilBuddha
The Chinese, Indians, and Russians have shown their cards.
Japan does not face any threat from India.
Much of South East and East Asia still hates Japan because of its actions during the Pacific War, but India loves Japan because Japan genuinely tried to help India gain freedom from the British during the period between the 2 world wars.
Give better arguments next time.
Having said that, Japan should look at rearming herself and also becoming a nuclear power because it has lovely neighbours and can not keep depending on the Americans forever.
JBird
@dagon
In your haste to say something negative about the LDP it’s clear you didn’t even read the article, or at least not carefully enough to understand.
deanzaZZR
Hey, you skipped right over the part where Japan tried to invade India during WW2. Nice try.
dagon
In your haste to say something negative about the LDP it’s clear you didn’t even read the article, or at least not carefully enough to understand.
Well unlike you, the LDP's junior partners in crime felt that the floating of the idea was enough to warrant a negative response.
Natsuo Yamaguchi, head of the LDP's junior coalition partner Komeito, echoed Kishida's view, calling the idea of a nuclear-powered submarine "unrealistic."
Their modus operandi is is say they are considering, meeting about, eyeing something then later announcing it as fait accompli.
EvilBuddha
@deanzaZZR
Japan tried to invade British India and it was helped by the Indian National Army, an army of Indian POWs led by the legendary Subhash Chandra Bose who fought the British Indian Army willingly.
The Battle of Kohima might have the one of the final battles between the Allies and the Axis in the Asian theatre, but at the ground level it was Indians fighting Indians. The British Indian Army won but most Indians looked at them as brown Sahibs serving their colonial masters.