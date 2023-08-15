Kishida marks 78th anniversary of World War II end without mentioning Japan's wartime aggression

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida renewed his peace pledge Tuesday as Japan observed the 78th anniversary of its World War II defeat, but he did not mention the country’s wartime aggression in Asia, while three of his former and serving ministers visited a controversial shrine seen by neighboring countries as a symbol of militarism.
Japan will “stick to our resolve to never repeat the tragedy of the war,” Kishida said at the solemn ceremony in a speech that was almost identical to what he read last year.
Kishida did not mention Japanese aggression across Asia in the first half of the 1900s or its victims in the region, as with last year, following a precedent set by then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2013 in what was seen by his critics as a move to whitewash Japan’s wartime brutality.
Kishida stressed destruction on Japan's own land, including the U.S. atomic bombings on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, fire bombings across Japan and the bloody ground battle on Okinawa, and the sufferings of Japanese people. He said Japan will stick to its postwar peace pledge and will continue to cooperate with the world to tackle global issues.
Kishida has been pushing a significant buildup of Japan’s military under the new national and defense strategy that his government released in December, stressing the need to reinforce strike capability in a major break from Japan’s self-defense-only postwar principle. The shift allows closer military cooperation with its ally, the United States, as well as their Indo-Pacific partners, in the face of growing threats from China and North Korea.
Emperor Naruhito repeated his “deep remorse” over Japan’s wartime actions in a carefully nuanced phrase in his speech, like his father. Emperor Emeritus Akihito devoted his career to making amends for a war fought in the name of the wartime emperor, Hirohito, the current emperor’s grandfather.
"Reflecting on our past and bearing in mind the feelings of deep remorse, I earnestly hope that the ravages of war will never again be repeated," he said.
Some 1,700 participants observed a minute of silence at noon during the ceremony held at the Budokan arena. The crowd was much smaller than the 5,000 who attended in years before the coronavirus pandemic, but dozens of representatives from 10 prefectures in central and western Japan also canceled their attendance Tuesday as a tropical storm crossed their region.
wallace
He should have offered a sincere apology for the actions of Imperial Japan.
itsonlyrocknroll
Japan will “stick to our resolve to never repeat the tragedy of the war”.
I am afraid, sadly the governments of China and North Korea are along way from such declarations of peace.
Emperor Naruhito the true beating heart of the nation reflects wisdom on this day of remembrance
"Reflecting on our past and bearing in mind the feelings of deep remorse, I earnestly hope that the ravages of war will never again be repeated,"
sakurasuki
Japan always be a victim when it comes to World War II, other country attack Japan for no reason at all from Japan's perspective. That's why there is always movie Michael Bay's Pearl Harbor or Chris Nolan's Oppenheimer to remind the actual world history.
buua
Whitewashing Japan's wartime aggression has been going on for decades. Every year a little more. In about 20 years' time, the whitewashing will be 100% done.
CuteUsagi
What he said was totally acceptable for the translation.
Yubaru
Just continuing in the footsteps of his predecessors! (No one should forgive it!)
buua
For the LDP, the Japanese authorities and (most of) the media, Japan is always the victim. A mind-boggling victim mentality. This victim mentality was pointed out to me by a Japanese colleague 30 years ago.
itsonlyrocknroll
It is in the realms of the Countries education system that past and future lessons will be learnt.
The constant insistence that the people of Japan prostrate themselves in humiliating amende honorable whilst dictatorships, the governments of China and North Korea threatens nuclear Armageddon is the case in question.
Japan is a paradox
Well, let's not be ignorant to the fact that that declaration of forever being peaceful was not the choice of Japan that was enforced upon the Japanese by the Western powers, including the requirement to indoctrinate the youth of Japan that it WAS their choice. And to this day Japanese believe they chose to be peaceful.
AlternativeOpinion
Honestly once is enough, I would rather that they show that Japan is on a new path, which I think they are.