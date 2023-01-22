Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Kishida may dissolve lower house before leadership election

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has suggested that the dissolution of the House of Representatives and a general election may be held before his term as leader of the ruling party ends in September 2024.

Speaking on a TV program aired Sunday, Kishida expressed support for the view that he should begin his second term only after gaining public confidence in the lower house election for his policies, including implementing tax hikes to fund higher defense spending.

"The question is what exactly we are going to do in order to achieve that," said Kishida, who won the Liberal Democratic Party presidential election in 2021 for a three-year term.

In an interview with Kyodo News and other media outlets last month, Kishida said that a lower house election is "possible" before the government carries out planned tax hikes to cover the envisioned expansion of Japan's defense spending in 2024 or later.

Koichi Hagiuda, the policy chief of Kishida's LDP, has backed plans to hold a general election before implementing the tax hikes.

The premier has the final say on the dissolution of Japan's House of Representatives under the Constitution. The current four-year terms for lower house members expire in October 2025 unless Kishida dissolves the chamber.

"Not only defense, but the declining birthrate, energy, and wage increases are all issues that affect the lives of the people and cannot be postponed," Kishida stressed on the program recorded last Thursday. He added that the timing of the dissolution would have to take into consideration "the appropriate time to tackle such issues and the judgement of the public."

Facing ever-growing security challenges, Kishida has pledged to boost Japan's defense spending to around 43 trillion yen in total over the next five years starting in 2023, bringing annual spending to 2 percent of gross domestic product.

With an ordinary Diet session set to convene Monday, Kishida said he decided to move forward with the plan "based on the notion that it is our generation's responsibility to future generations to deal with the situation," and that he would carefully explain the issue to the public through debate with opposition parties.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

People do know there is only one party in Japan?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tips for New English Teachers and ALTs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Japan’s Whisky Region: Experience Chichibu’s Food and Malt

GaijinPot Blog

Intriguing, Immersive and International Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Matsue Castle

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Raising Black Biracial Children in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

The Savvy Tokyo Guide to Divorce in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Shrine Fortunes: The Many Levels of Luck in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 16-22

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Electronic Music Artists for Your Playlist

GaijinPot Blog

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Fashioning the Urban Life

Savvy Tokyo