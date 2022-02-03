Kishida, new U.S. envoy Emanuel affirm importance of alliance at 1st meeting

Rahm Emanuel, left, new U.S. Ambassador to Japan, poses with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, holding Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs baseball team uniforms, at the start of their meeting at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo on Friday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and new U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel on Friday affirmed the importance of a strong bilateral alliance in their first meeting, at a time when the two nations face challenges ranging from a nuclear-armed North Korea to an assertive China.

During the meeting at his office, Kishida said the appointment of Emanuel, who is "greatly trusted" by U.S. President Joe Biden, symbolizes the ironclad nature of the alliance.

"I hope for your success in various fields and areas during your term in Japan to further enhance the Japan-U.S. relationship," the prime minister said.

Emanuel, who has close ties with Biden and served as a top aide to former President Barack Obama, arrived in Japan on Jan 23 to fill a post that had been vacant since William Hagerty stepped down in July 2019.

His ambassadorship comes as the Biden administration increases its focus on the Indo-Pacific region where China's growing military and economic influence is escalating regional tensions.

Kishida and Emanuel agreed to continue bilateral coordination on issues pertaining to China and North Korea, including the long-standing issue of Pyongyang's abductions of Japanese nationals in the 1970s and 1980s.

They will also work toward realizing a world free of nuclear weapons, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry. Elected from atomic-bombed Hiroshima in southwestern Japan, Kishida has placed importance on nuclear disarmament.

On the economic front, Emanuel praised the Japanese leader's economic policy during the roughly 35-minute meeting, comparing it with Biden's "Build Back Better" scheme as both programs are focused on investing in people.

Emanuel told reporters he will work "wholeheartedly" for the alliance so that it continues to build on its strong foundation and for the Indo-Pacific region.

Prior to Kishida, the ambassador met with Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno and discussed bilateral cooperation on regional issues such as North Korea and China, according to the Foreign Ministry.

© KYODO