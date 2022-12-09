Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Former U.S. President Barack Obama (on screen) delivers a video message to the inaugural meeting of the International Group of Eminent Persons for a World without Nuclear Weapons in Hiroshima on Saturday. Photo: KYODO
politics

Kishida, Obama call for nuclear-free world at international forum in Hiroshima

5 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and former U.S. President Barack Obama on Saturday called for a world without nuclear weapons amid Russian threats to use nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine and North Korea's pursuit of a nuclear arsenal.

They made the call in separate messages sent to the inaugural meeting of a nuclear disarmament forum comprising former political leaders and scholars in Hiroshima, a western Japan city that was devastated by a U.S. atomic bomb dropped in the closing stages of World War II.

"We owe it to our children to pursue a world without nuclear weapons," Obama said in a video message to the two-day meeting through Sunday.

Looking back to when he became the first sitting U.S. president to visit Hiroshima in May 2016, Obama said his trip then "strengthened my own resolve to reduce the threat of nuclear weapons worldwide, and it is this same commitment that brings you all here today."

Kishida said in his message that he hopes the two days of talks will make "a significant step" toward the abolition of nuclear weapons.

"The actual barrier to nuclear disarmament remains high, or has become higher," Kishida said.

The world is facing the "biggest threat of nuclear weapon use since the Cold War," he said, referring to the Ukraine crisis and growing fears that North Korea may carry out its seventh nuclear test and first since September 2017.

The International Group of Eminent Persons for a World without Nuclear Weapons was set up under the initiative of Kishida, a lawmaker from a constituency in Hiroshima who has pressed his vision of a nuclear-free world since taking office in October last year.

Japan will host a summit of the Group of Seven industrialized nations in Hiroshima in May.

The eminent persons meeting involves 15 members and is led by Takashi Shiraishi, chancellor of the Prefectural University of Kumamoto in southwestern Japan and an expert in international politics.

Among the 15 members, 12 are from 11 foreign nations -- the nuclear powers of the United States, Britain, China, France, Russia and India, and the non-nuclear states of Germany, Argentina, Jordan, Indonesia and New Zealand.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Login to comment

Obama had his chance to do something about reducing the number of nuclear weapons, instead he launched the most-costly upgrade to the U.S. nuclear arsenal ever.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

One can hope. Their are conventional weapons that actually would do better than even tactical nuclear bombs at clearing enemies and allowing access, such as the "daisy cutter." https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BLU-82 The US should be proactive in going non-nuclear, an archaic weapon which, due to its unusibility, is more of a liability than anything.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

What a joke.

I always wonder how they have the face to come out with such statements when they have totally no intention of going nuclear-free.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Jun 15, 2022 — Japan will not join the first meeting of parties to a U.N. treaty banning nuclear weapons…….

Make your mind up Japan, you are or your aren’t. Which is it?

0 ( +2 / -2 )

The smallest particle on planet Earth an Atom has been banished. In its place is nuclear. We must bring back to humankind the pictures of the atom bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Of people carrying their eyeballs along a burning river. Of people reduced to shadows and becoming concrete in the sidewalks of Nagasaki.

Eight billion people must be scared out of their minds before we can live a life of no fear and happiness on planet Earth. Our only home. Once gone never will come back.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

What it’s Like to Stay Overnight at Tokyo DisneySea

GaijinPot Blog

10 Must-Visit Restaurants Serving Vegan in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Finding Pieces of India in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: European Art in Marunouchi

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

The Art of Kokedama

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Foods to Try This Winter

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo’s Best Vegan Christmas Cakes 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Places to Visit in Japan if You Can’t Go to Europe

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 5 – 11

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Illumination Events in Japan for Christmas 2022

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog