Kishida, Obama call for nuclear-free world at international forum in Hiroshima

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and former U.S. President Barack Obama on Saturday called for a world without nuclear weapons amid Russian threats to use nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine and North Korea's pursuit of a nuclear arsenal.
They made the call in separate messages sent to the inaugural meeting of a nuclear disarmament forum comprising former political leaders and scholars in Hiroshima, a western Japan city that was devastated by a U.S. atomic bomb dropped in the closing stages of World War II.
"We owe it to our children to pursue a world without nuclear weapons," Obama said in a video message to the two-day meeting through Sunday.
Looking back to when he became the first sitting U.S. president to visit Hiroshima in May 2016, Obama said his trip then "strengthened my own resolve to reduce the threat of nuclear weapons worldwide, and it is this same commitment that brings you all here today."
Kishida said in his message that he hopes the two days of talks will make "a significant step" toward the abolition of nuclear weapons.
"The actual barrier to nuclear disarmament remains high, or has become higher," Kishida said.
The world is facing the "biggest threat of nuclear weapon use since the Cold War," he said, referring to the Ukraine crisis and growing fears that North Korea may carry out its seventh nuclear test and first since September 2017.
The International Group of Eminent Persons for a World without Nuclear Weapons was set up under the initiative of Kishida, a lawmaker from a constituency in Hiroshima who has pressed his vision of a nuclear-free world since taking office in October last year.
Japan will host a summit of the Group of Seven industrialized nations in Hiroshima in May.
The eminent persons meeting involves 15 members and is led by Takashi Shiraishi, chancellor of the Prefectural University of Kumamoto in southwestern Japan and an expert in international politics.
Among the 15 members, 12 are from 11 foreign nations -- the nuclear powers of the United States, Britain, China, France, Russia and India, and the non-nuclear states of Germany, Argentina, Jordan, Indonesia and New Zealand.© KYODO
5 Comments
Login to comment
Hello Kitty 321
Obama had his chance to do something about reducing the number of nuclear weapons, instead he launched the most-costly upgrade to the U.S. nuclear arsenal ever.
Laguna
One can hope. Their are conventional weapons that actually would do better than even tactical nuclear bombs at clearing enemies and allowing access, such as the "daisy cutter." https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BLU-82 The US should be proactive in going non-nuclear, an archaic weapon which, due to its unusibility, is more of a liability than anything.
Spitfire
What a joke.
I always wonder how they have the face to come out with such statements when they have totally no intention of going nuclear-free.
BigP
Jun 15, 2022 — Japan will not join the first meeting of parties to a U.N. treaty banning nuclear weapons…….
Make your mind up Japan, you are or your aren’t. Which is it?
Stephen Chin
The smallest particle on planet Earth an Atom has been banished. In its place is nuclear. We must bring back to humankind the pictures of the atom bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Of people carrying their eyeballs along a burning river. Of people reduced to shadows and becoming concrete in the sidewalks of Nagasaki.
Eight billion people must be scared out of their minds before we can live a life of no fear and happiness on planet Earth. Our only home. Once gone never will come back.