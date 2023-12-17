Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese high school dancers perform at a gala dinner for the 50th anniversary event between ASEAN and Japan in Tokyo on Sunday. Photo: Yoshikazu Tsuno/Pool via AP
politics

Kishida pitches Japan scallops at ASEAN dinner to counter China import ban

TOKYO

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday pitched Japanese scallops at a dinner with ASEAN leaders in Tokyo, as producers of the bivalve mollusks have been hit hard by China's blanket import ban on seafood from the neighboring nation.

"We used ingredients representative of Japan, such as scallops," Kishida said in his speech at the dinner party, adding, "If you see something you like, please contact the Japanese embassy in your country, and we will respond immediately."

Japan's Foreign Ministry said the menu at the party, attended by leaders and delegations from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, included scallops from Hokkaido.

China has imposed the import ban since Japan began releasing treated radioactive water into the sea from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant on Aug. 24 and has labeled the water as "nuclear-contaminated."

Earlier in the day, Japan hosted a summit with ASEAN to commemorate 50 years of their friendship and cooperation.

