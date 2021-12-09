Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Kishida says he has no plans to review Japan's 'comfort women' apology

2 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday he has no plans to review a 1993 statement that admitted the Imperial Japanese military's role in coercing "comfort women" to work in wartime brothels.

The statement that Kishida referred to in parliament was issued by then Chief Cabinet Secretary Yohei Kono. It also offered an apology to the women, many of whom were from the Korean Peninsula.

The remarks by Kishida, who took office in October, came amid soured relations between Japan and South Korea over wartime issues.

Kono's statement said the women "were recruited against their own will, through coaxing, coercion, etc." and "suffered immeasurable pain and incurable physical and psychological wounds."

"Undeniably, this was an act, with the involvement of the military authorities of the day, that severely injured the honor and dignity of many women," he said.

Kishida reached an agreement with South Korea in 2015, when he was foreign minister, to "finally and irreversibly" resolve the issue of the comfort women, but South Korean President Moon Jae In has since questioned the legitimacy of the accord.

Japan has apologized and paid for its war crimes repeatedly. Meanwhile, the Moon administration dissolved the comfort women fund that Japan started, an activist was arrested for embezzling money meant for the comfort women, and a Korean professor was sued for libel after publishing a book proving that some Koreans willingly became comfort women or helped recruit other comfort women.

South Korea is the one that needs to get over it and stop using Japan as a scapegoat. The hypocrisy and self-righteousness make me ashamed to be Korean.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

The apology should also bring quotation marks given it has been repeatedly nullified by the actions of Japanese politicians and society.

If I apologize after punching you in the face and then punch you on the stomach, my apology didn’t mean anything.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

No more. Every time SK has a new president, we go through the same nonsense. We are basically use as a tool to drum up their nationalism and earn more voters for those politicians. People in Japan already no longer care about their views anymore. I think SK enjoy it if they see us apology and grovel to them every year and try seek more compensation every time.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Undeniably, this was an act, with the involvement of the military authorities of the day,

Japanese style of slyly hiding the truth.

Should be revised as follows,

"Undeniably this was an act lead by the military authorities of the day...."

Have the balls to revise it and admit your mistakes.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

