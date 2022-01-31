Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kishida says he is not considering COVID state of emergency for Tokyo

TOKYO

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday he is not considering declaring a state of emergency in Tokyo over a recent spike in novel coronavirus cases amid the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

His remarks came amid pressure on the government to again place Tokyo under a state of emergency, with the capital reporting 11,751 daily coronavirus cases the same day. The occupancy rate for designated COVID-19 hospital beds stood at 49.2 percent, approaching the 50 percent threshold for the metropolitan government to consider requesting a state of emergency to strengthen anti-coronavirus measures.

"A quasi-state of emergency has already started, and our basic thinking is that we will confirm its effect, see how the situation develops and work closely with municipalities before comprehensively making a decision," Kishida told reporters.

"At least at this moment, the government is not considering declaring a state of emergency," he added.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno also suggested the government is wary of declaring a state of emergency.

"As it accompanies strong restrictions on private rights and has a major social and economic impact, the government should judge carefully," said Matsuno at a regular news conference, adding such a declaration is not automatic when a certain benchmark is met.

Currently, Tokyo and 33 areas among the country's 47 prefectures have been placed under a quasi-state of emergency that allows local authorities to ask restaurants and bars to shorten their business hours and limit or stop the serving of alcohol.

While a state of emergency does not entail a hard lockdown as seen in other countries, economic activity could be further limited as it imposes tougher restrictions on commercial facilities such as department stores, shopping malls and amusement parks.

Under a state of emergency, spectators may also be banned from large events such as sports games and concerts.

Common sense prevails - this is not what is needed right now. Let’s get any extra money ring-fenced for a pointless SOE out to families and people who actually need it.

6 ( +15 / -9 )

There is hope yet. First decision of his that I agree with.

2 ( +11 / -9 )

His only measure is to keep the border closed to foreigners.

18 ( +19 / -1 )

The government doesnt even follow its own guidelines so what use are they in the first place?

Guidelines and the people who made them that is!

We are pushing 70% down here and the guidelines have been tossed out the window once they passed 50%

3 ( +5 / -2 )

Hope he is right......I must say I agree with him.

He seems relatively competent especially compared to his neanderthal predecessors Suga and Abe.

-4 ( +4 / -8 )

Of course there will be no SOE. Science tells us that Omicron is not as deadly as once percieved.

7 ( +10 / -3 )

＠Expotential Witness

Omicron is not as deadly as once perceived.

More people have died from Omicron than Delta

-9 ( +3 / -12 )

Not much difference between the quasi state of emergency and the proper state of emergency in Japan. The only thing that happens during this time is that restaurants are being told to close at 8pm and limit alcohol sale while workers suffer without enough wages because of this idiotic request!

1 ( +4 / -3 )

Daily omicron COVID deaths now higher than peak of delta wave

https://www.nydailynews.com/coronavirus/ny-covid-omicron-deaths-higher-delta-20220128-he7zxhrug5d5vascktb3uhnc2i-story.html

-7 ( +3 / -10 )

Expectable, business leaders have quite more influence than health experts. Anyway, that’s only the short term effect, where they can keep making money, but long and post Covid will put the bills on the table later, for the moneymakers and also for you, the now happily shouters from the workforce. lol

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

Well nice to see some semblance of common sense from the Japanese government.

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

good call Kishida!

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

the ratio of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in the capital hit 48.5 percent Sunday. The ratio is nearing the 50-percent threshold for the metropolitan government to consider requesting a state of emergency in an attempt to strengthen anti-coronavirus measures.

and from another of this evening's stories here

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 26, up three from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 783, up 16 from Sunday.

scratching my head.....

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Kitty, please do not confuse the antivaxxer crowd with facts. They know Omicron is less virulent than Delta but they forget way more people are getting infected. Simple math is all that is needed to figure this out but that is beyond the flat earth society types. In Japan the deaths per day are climbing now as well.

-5 ( +3 / -8 )

Everyone will likely catch Omicron eventually, as long as the hospital system is able to handle it I don't see any more reason to strengthen the measures.

Hopefully they give the healthcare workers some incentives for their heavy workloads.

3 ( +6 / -3 )

Good.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Everyone will likely catch Omicron eventually, as long as the hospital system is able to handle it I don't see any more reason to strengthen the measures.

> Hopefully they give the healthcare workers some incentives for their heavy workloads

They won't be able to handle it, not with the amount of anti vaccers still walking around

All we give the healthcare workers is COVID, meaning that the non COVID parients will have delayed treatment or no treatment.

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

Hard not to agree with Kishida on this one....now how about that nonsensical ban on foreigners ( even ones who are triple vaccinated and willing to quarantine ) ?

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Right decision. SOE is not going to bear any fruit. we experienced from past decisions.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

He can just have the SOE declared, but remove all the restrictions on restaurants, etc.

Without SOE declaration, the majority of companies will not even allow 1 day of remote work out of the week. With the number of trains on Yamanote line reduced, it is more crowded than ever!

5 ( +5 / -0 )

No need for a token S of E. Most people with it just need to take Loxonin and stay home till they get better.Clogging up hospitals prevents real serious cases from being treated.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Very good decision!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

SOE or no SOE, there’s no difference.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Might as well Covid is not going anywhere!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

