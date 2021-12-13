Kishida seeks improvement of SDF rescue operation after Afghan case

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday he seeks to improve the rescue operation of the Self-Defense Forces after they were only able to evacuate one Japanese national from Afghanistan in August due to legal restrictions following the Taliban's return to power.
"I have instructed a review on whether we can further improve" SDF operations by removing legal restrictions, Kishida said at parliament in response to questions by LDP policy chief Sanae Takaichi.
SDF personnel were dispatched to the region to evacuate around 500 people wishing to leave Afghanistan, including locals who worked for Japanese agencies. However, the troops only evacuated one Japanese as well as 14 Afghans at the request of the United States by the end of their mission on Aug 31.
Current law limits the SDF to carrying out evacuations from a "safe place."
"I understand it is important to make preparations in nonemergency situations so that we can fully respond in evacuating Japanese nationals when they face a crisis overseas," Kishida added.
Takaichi said the August SDF dispatch was a "difficult mission" as the SDF personnel could not go outside a local airport deemed safe under the law.
Many evacuees failed to reach the airport on their own due to strict Taliban checkpoints and deteriorating security conditions.© KYODO
AustPaul
Definitely a law that needs to be revised. With their capabilities this was all they could achieve??
Hiro
Sdf is severely restricted whenever they go abroad. They cannot leave the safe zones, has to be accompany by other nation soldiers and must never fire their gun. At this point they are nothing but a hindrance and basically has to be babysit by other nation troops. The political backlash would be sever if a sdf soldier either die there,get killed there or even injure anyone. This is one big pit the government gotten themselves in. There is no solution to this except removing that whole article and allow the jsdf to become a normal army. Otherwise there is no point of even sending the sdf on abroad missions.
noriahojanen
The SDF was not responsible for the mishap. It is the foreign ministry and local embassy staff who were supposed to ensure the safety and safe exist for Japanese nationals above all. What actually happened? Unbelievably they escaped first, without any rescue arrangements, leaving no official in Kabul to coordinate the exit process for remaining Japanese expats as well as Afghan staff under threat. They blew it.
The SDF had no specific local info & updates namely people's whereabouts. They only had to comply with requests from the foreign ministry or Kantei. Reform is necessary primarily on the foreign ministry.