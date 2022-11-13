Kishida tells Asian leaders China infringing on Japan's sovereignty

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told Asian leaders on Sunday that China is continuously, and increasingly, taking actions that infringe on Japan's sovereignty and escalate tensions in the region.
Addressing the East Asia Summit in Cambodia, Kishida also said ensuring peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait was important for regional security, and voiced "serious concern" over the human rights situation in Uyghur, according to a statement issued by Japan's foreign ministry.
"There has been continued, increasing actions by China in the East China Sea that violate Japan's sovereignty. China also continues to take actions that heighten regional tension in the South China Sea," Kishida told the meeting, according to the statement.
Kishida's remarks follow those of U.S. President Joe Biden, who stressed to Asian leaders on Sunday the importance of peace in the Taiwan Strait and ensuring freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.
China denies any abuses of the Uyghur, a mostly Muslim ethnic minority based in the far western Xinjiang region, and has sent a government delegation to Geneva to counter what it says are erroneous findings by the U.N. rights office.
Kishida is in Cambodia to attend the East Asian summit, which groups eighteen countries accounting for half of the global economy including Japan, the United States, China and Southeast Asian nations. He will also join the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Indonesia's Bali that kicks off on Tuesday.© Thomson Reuters 2022.
sakurasuki
Would those leaders really listen? What Japan leverage and influence so far? Giving away development assistance using Japanese weak currency?
Cricky
How many badges does he need? I really think it’s a sign of personal frailty to feel the need to display so many. You are a PM. Everyone knows.
China denies any abuses of the Uyghur, a mostly Muslim ethnic minority based in the far western Xinjiang region,
A group of people who live closer to Baghdad then Peking, pretty sure the Nazies said they were resettling The Jewish population not killing them too. History does repeat in the most Foulsom ways.
Fighto!
Kishida is correct. Communist China is relentless in incursions into Japanese territory, even so much as sending a missile into Japans EEZ. Their ethnic cleansing and locking up in concentration camps of Muslim Uighyurs is shameful and also continuing - and more world leaders need to call this out.
And left unchecked, China will turn free Taiwan into a horrible police state like Hong Kong is.
tora
I think Prime Minister Kishida needs to look up the definition of sovereignty. Or lost in translation?