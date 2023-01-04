Kishida to visit France, Italy, UK, Canada, U.S. from Jan 9-14

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is scheduled to visit France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States from Jan 9-14, his office said Wednesday.

During his trip, Kishida is scheduled to hold meetings with the leaders of those countries to discuss a wide range of topics, such as regional and international affairs, including Ukraine, as well as bilateral relations.

Kishida intends to confirm cooperation for the success of the G7 Hiroshima Summit under Japan’s presidency this year, his office said, and confirm further collaboration between like-minded countries by deepening security cooperation with these countries which have been strengthening interest and engagement in the Indo-Pacific.

© Japan Today