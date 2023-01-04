Kishida to visit France, Italy, UK, Canada, U.S. from Jan 9-14

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is scheduled to visit France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States from Jan 9-14, his office said Wednesday.
During his trip, Kishida is scheduled to hold meetings with the leaders of those countries to discuss a wide range of topics, such as regional and international affairs, including Ukraine, as well as bilateral relations.
Kishida intends to confirm cooperation for the success of the G7 Hiroshima Summit under Japan’s presidency this year, his office said, and confirm further collaboration between like-minded countries by deepening security cooperation with these countries which have been strengthening interest and engagement in the Indo-Pacific.© Japan Today
Awa no Gaijin
Good luck !
voiceofokinawa
But the real purpose of his overseas trip is said to be elsewhere: to boost his sagging popularity at home.
Eastmann
worthless
Zoroto
That's an understatement.
factchecker
How nice to have a round the world holiday in the dreariest month of the year to ignore problems at home. He'll be able to beat the crowds for his valentine's Day shipping too.
TokyoLiving
Dear Kishi Kun..
Stop doing geopolitical tourism in the name of the US and dedicate yourself to your country!!!..