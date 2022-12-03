Kishida says he will include women's views in policymaking

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday he will include more women's perspectives in policymaking to help enrich the lives of all people in society, while voicing concern over increased violence against women following the coronavirus pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
At an international conference held in Tokyo, aimed at promoting gender equality and women's empowerment, Kishida said, "Social disparities remain an issue."
The conference was attended by world leaders and delegates including Iceland's President Gudni Johannesson, whose country has topped the World Economic Forum's gender gap index, Moldova's President Maia Sandu and U.N. Women Executive Director Sima Bahous.
"In order to realize a society in which everyone can live a vibrant life, it is essential to reflect women's perspectives in policies and systems," Kishida said at the World Assembly for Women, the first held since March 2019 due to the impact of the pandemic.
Kishida said gender inequality and violence against women have worsened in the past few years, noting that they make up the majority of essential health care and nursing workers, who have been forced to work overtime during the pandemic though being at a high risk of infection.
Also touching on the war in Ukraine, he said, "There are reports of sexual violence against women and countless other barbaric acts committed by Russian soldiers."
Kishida, who is hoping to make use of the results of the assembly when he hosts a Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima in May next year, added that women's independence lies at the heart of his flagship "new capitalism" policy that focuses on economic growth and wealth distribution.
Among other female delegates, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and award-winning American actress Anne Hathaway, who serves as U.N. Women goodwill ambassador, delivered messages virtually at the assembly, the sixth since the Japanese government first organized in 2014.© KYODO
6 Comments
Login to comment
Zizi
Snigger
Daninthepan
Well that's that problem delt with then.
Yubaru
Just like his predecessors, saying the right things in public, but never actually DOING anything productive!
His party controls both houses of the Diet, and if he really wanted to do something for women, he could have them push through legislation supporting what he is talking about here.
But, as with his predecessors, I will believe it when I see it!
Jonathan Prin
Respect starts indeed with action.
Give women power over their sexual life, their pregnancy, their maternity, their professional life (accepting family is more important than work).
Punish rape as it should, with followup of a list of sex offenders.
dbsaiya
Yes, by giving racist and homophobic women like Sugita a place in his cabinet. Well played Kishida...
TrevorPeace
Typical all talk no action. The speech should have been delivered by a senior female cabinet minister - oops, no such thing!
smithinjapan
In a society that were fair and equal, one wouldn't have to announce that you were heretofore going to include the views of others; they would already be included. No doubt he thinks them pesky women should be thankful.