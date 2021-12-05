Kishida vows to 'prepare for worst' amid Omicron variant fears

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday vowed to "prepare for the worst" in dealing with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus while still moving swiftly to get the economy back on track.
In a policy speech marking the start of an extraordinary Diet session, Kishida also voiced hope for further debate on constitutional revision and pledged to conclude a sweeping review of security policy in about a year.
While the coronavirus situation in Japan has significantly improved, Kishida warned of "new risks including the confirmation of the Omicron variant across a number of countries."
"We will maintain our stance of being cautious and prudent," the prime minister said, adding Japan has added 10,000 hospital beds for COVID-19 patients since the summer and expects to approve the use of an oral drug to treat the disease later this month.
Infections in Japan have plunged recently, with just 115 new cases reported on Sunday compared with more than 25,000 daily at the peak of the previous wave caused by the Delta variant in the summer.
"The time to repair the roof is when the sun is shining," Kishida said, quoting U.S. President John F. Kennedy's 1962 State of the Union address.
Kishida also reiterated his government will shorten from its previous timeline of eight months the period between which people can receive their second vaccine shot and become eligible for a booster.
Regarding the decision to ban new entries of foreigners into Japan to prevent the introduction of the Omicron variant, which has sparked some backlash as being overly restrictive, the prime minister said he is "ready to accept criticism that I'm being too cautious before we have an adequate grasp of the situation."
The policy speech was Kishida's second, and first since he led his Liberal Democratic Party and its junior partner Komeito to victory in the Oct 31 House of Representatives election. He gave it while looking to create a list of achievements to campaign on ahead of the House of Councillors election scheduled for next summer.
In the address, the prime minister vowed to protect businesses and workers hit hard by the pandemic through an enormous stimulus package, funded mostly with a record 36.0 trillion yen ($319 billion) fiscal 2021 supplementary budget expected to be passed by parliament during the extraordinary session.
He also said the government will start issuing on Dec 20 digital certificates for people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
On constitutional reform, Kishida said lawmakers "have a responsibility to seriously consider" whether or not to amend the supreme law, written under the Allied occupation of Japan after World War II, which took effect in 1947.
"In a time of rapid change, we should spark wide debate among the public on whether the current Constitution is fitting for today," he said.
On the diplomatic front, the prime minister vowed to strengthen Japan's alliance with the United States, calling it the foundation for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, and voiced eagerness to visit the United States soon for a summit with President Joe Biden.
With China's increasing assertiveness in surrounding waters and the recent resumption of ballistic missile tests by North Korea, Kishida said the security environment around Japan is "quickly becoming more severe" and vowed to consider "every option" to boost defense, including acquiring the capability to strike enemy bases.
The government will spend about a year drawing up new versions of three key documents -- the National Security Strategy, National Defense Program Guidelines and Medium Term Defense Program -- he said.
Repeating his promise to promote a "new capitalism" that not only sparks growth in the world's third-largest economy but also redistributes wealth to the middle class, Kishida said the government will "drastically" increase tax incentives for firms to raise wages.
As part of his drive to revitalize regional economies through the use of digital technology, he said his government will lay underwater cables around Japan that will form a "super highway" for high-speed internet, an undertaking that will take around three years.© KYODO
17 Comments
Login to comment
Ubesh
Moderna's CEO's comments make me believe that the existing vaccine will not be effective against Omicron, and that the new variant vaccine will be less effective against other variants, which means that the state needs to vaccinate all people with three shots of the prior vaccine, and then with the new vaccine (of how ever many shots it requires). The problem is that making a new vaccine means that production and distribution of the existing vaccine (including boosters) needs to be reduced. So you need to stall Omicron until everyone gets the booster shot.
Thomas Goodtime
Hahahahaha
Tokyo-m
No one has died from omicron yet.
Cricky
Well considering who controls him, that’s a big boast, let’s just see if it gets out of control and how long it takes to do something. Nice tiny fist. About the size of the collective LDP brains trust.
Simian Lane
He needs a better understanding of virology. If these politicians want to come across as cautious, dependable, worth listening to, they should at least grasp the basics of virology and talk on those lines. Otherwise , they just sound like politicians out of their depth. Extending quarantine, closing off Japan, was shortsighted and hitting the panic button. It shows a lack of understanding of science.
Bob Fosse
Your understanding of virology is to not care about it.
I’ll quote you;
“You really don’t want to be on your deathbed looking back at your life and thinking , huh, that was a big chunk of time I wasted, those five years, I should have just not cared!”
buffalo
14 if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.
youaretalkinghooey
Japan should seal the borders. Japanese passports only.
prionking
Headlines like this and Kishida's own comments are just downright irresponsible, intentionally stoking fear instead of encouraging level-headed analysis that uses facts instead of emotion.
The corporate media and governments cooked their own goose long ago, and only fools would take them seriously now.
snowymountainhell
Yeah. The “sun” has been shining on Japan for 2 years now!And, Kishida likening himself to a young Jack Kennedy?
snowymountainhell
Use that clenched fist to hold on to something useful:Daiso, adhesive lint roller, ¥110. -
Simian Lane
BF
I slip up on the word occasionally. But the point is always there. Rather than not care, I meant don’t be overly cautious. Be bolder. I think a vast amount of time, certainly at this stage, has been wasted by not being those things.
Chabbawanga
10man please
Mickelicious
Ha ha ha!!!
And he's got his ambitious office junior cufflinks, too. Bless 'im.
Raw Beer
Indeed, they will be even more ineffective than against previous variants.
Or how about encouraging everyone to improve their health and immune system, give the vaccines to those vulnerable people who want it, and let this very mild Omicron variant go through the population, thus immunizing the population against multiple SARS-CoV-2 proteins.
Reckless
Smart man. Suga-san and Kono-san did all the heavy and thankless lifting.
prionking
Won't someone think of the vax makers' shareholders? They're people too...right?