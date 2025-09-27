Kissinger asked whether U.S. could 'steer' China military towards Senkakus: documents

Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in 1974 asked about the possibility of drawing the Chinese military toward the disputed Senkaku Islands, apparently to prompt Tokyo to better recognize risks to its territory, U.S. diplomatic documents showed.

Recorded in declassified documents, the remarks from Kissinger, who was instrumental in shaping U.S. foreign policy during the Cold War era, suggest he wanted Japan to be more conscious about protecting the islands in the East China Sea that are claimed by Beijing.

A staff meeting on Jan. 31, 1974, where he made the comments, took place after Japan and China normalized ties in 1972 and Beijing placed the Paracel Islands, disputed with Vietnam in the South China Sea, under its control by mid-January 1974.

After being briefed by Arthur Hummel, then assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific affairs, about the Chinese military's occupation of the Paracels, Kissinger asked, "Can we steer them to the Senkaku Islands?"

Asked by Hummel whether he was serious about making it happen, he said, "It would teach religion to the Japanese," according to the record.

"I realize we have to teach religion to the Japanese, but is it worth that price?" Hummel asked, and Kissinger replied, "No, no."

Rust Deming, who was a diplomat at the U.S. embassy in Japan at the time and later served as the deputy chief of mission to Japan in the 1990s, told Kyodo News that Kissinger apparently wanted Japan to bear a larger responsibility in protecting its territorial sovereignty due to its reliance on the U.S. military for defense after World War II.

Kissinger was the top U.S. diplomat under presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford. He secretly traveled to Beijing in 1971 and set the stage for Nixon's surprise visit to China the following year, playing a pivotal role in efforts leading to the normalization of ties between his country and China in 1979.

