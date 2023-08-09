Komeito chief asks Kishida to write letter to China's Xi

The leader of Japan's ruling junior coalition partner said Wednesday that he has asked Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to write a personal letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, as he is slated to visit the neighboring country later this month.

After their talks at the prime minister's office, Komeito chief Natsuo Yamaguchi quoted Kishida, who heads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, as saying he will "consider" doing so.

Yamaguchi's planned visit to China comes at a time when Beijing has been criticizing Japan's plan to release treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea. The release may start as early as by the end of this month.

Komeito, a political party backed by Japan's largest lay Buddhist group, Soka Gakkai, has urged the Chinese Communist-led government to realize a meeting with Xi during Yamaguchi's tour scheduled for three days from Aug. 28.

The self-claimed "peace" party has been seeking to help improve bilateral relations between Tokyo and Beijing that have recently been marred by the water release issue.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the conclusion of the 1978 bilateral Peace and Friendship Treaty.

