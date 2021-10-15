Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Komeito chief casts doubt on LDP's plan to increase defense spending

TOKYO

The leader of Komeito, the smaller coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, voiced doubt Friday over the LDP's plan to increase defense spending, possibly above 2 percent of gross domestic product.

"As the birth rate declines and the population ages, we will need to put more resources toward social security and education," Natsuo Yamaguchi said in a group interview. "The public will not accept it if only defense spending suddenly doubles."

While not a formal rule, Japan has long kept defense spending below 1 percent of GDP.

But the budget has continued to increase in recent years amid China's growing assertiveness in regional waters and missile threats from North Korea, with the Defense Ministry requesting a record 5.4 trillion yen ($47 billion) for fiscal 2022.

The LDP's manifesto for the Oct. 31 general election pledges to raise the budget possibly above 2 percent of GDP, the same target as members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, while conducting a sweeping review of national security.

Yamaguchi said debate on the acquisition of greater deterrence capabilities should move forward with the understanding of the public, adding, "There is no set percentage of GDP for defense spending."

