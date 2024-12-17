Komeito chief wants to persuade Ishiba to enable dual surname use

Japan's junior coalition partner chief said Wednesday he wants to persuade Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to move toward allowing married couples to use different surnames, a change opposed by conservatives in his ruling party.

Tetsuo Saito, who leads the Komeito party, told a radio program that both men and women are "troubled" by the traditional system of requiring married couples to use the same family name. "The time has come to make a decision," he said.

Komeito is calling for changing the current single family name system, with the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and other opposition parties also supportive of introducing a system to enable married couples to choose separate surnames.

Ishiba took a positive stance on changing the current requirement before becoming prime minister in October. As head of the Liberal Democratic Party, however, he has toned down his language, apparently taking heed of conservative members in the ruling party who worry that such a change would affect traditional family values.

While acknowledging the "sadness and struggles" experienced by those, mostly women, who change their family names after marriage, Ishiba has said broader public support is necessary for the system to be revamped.

The Civil Code must be revised to lift the single surname rule, but nearly three decades have passed with scant progress since an advisory panel to the justice minister recommended a legal revision in 1996. The practice dates to the Meiji period (1868-1912).

"It's an issue that the ruling parties must share our views on before discussing it with the opposition parties," Saito said, expressing his view that the government should submit legislation to enforce a change.

But Ishiba told a Diet session on Monday that such a bill should be submitted by lawmakers, not the government.

Ishiba leads a minority government after the ruling coalition parties lost their majority in the House of Representatives in an Oct. 27 election, meaning they need support from the opposition camp to pass bills.

CDPJ leader Yoshihiko Noda said Tuesday the main opposition party will focus on the different surname issue as one of its top priorities during the regular Diet session expected to begin in January.

© KYODO