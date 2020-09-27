Komeito revamps executive lineup as chief Yamaguchi secures 7th term

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, left, and Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of the Komeito party, junior coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, exchange a fist bump at a Komeito convention in Tokyo on Sunday. Yamaguchi was reappointed to serve his seventh term as party chief the same day.

Natsuo Yamaguchi secured his seventh term as leader of Komeito party on Sunday as the junior coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party endorsed a new lineup of senior executives that signaled a generation change.

The new two-year term for Yamaguchi, 68, who took the helm of Komeito in 2009, begins just after his LDP counterpart Yoshihide Suga became prime minister. One of his initial tasks is to keep the ruling coalition strong and prepare Komeito for the next House of Representatives election that must be held by October 2021.

In the revamped party leadership, Keiichi Ishii, 62, seen as being in line to succeed Yamaguchi in the future, took the post of secretary general, replacing Tetsuo Saito, who will become deputy leader. Ishii served as land minister during the administration of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Former parliamentary vice health minister Yuzuru Takeuchi, 62, was picked as Komeito's policy chief.

"I will make preparations so our party can win in the lower house election by using the energy created through a generational change," Yamaguchi said at a press conference after the party's convention where his term was endorsed.

"We have some major elections coming up in succession. We need to further strengthen our party base," said upper house lawmaker Yamaguchi, who is already the longest-serving Komeito chief since 1998. In the latest party leadership race, Yamaguchi faced no challenger.

Yamaguchi worked closely with Abe during nearly eight years of the previous administration. Suga, who became prime minister in mid-September, attended the party convention on Sunday to rally support from the coalition partner.

"I'd like to create a cabinet that will work for the people. I need your cooperation," Suga said.

Responding to Suga's request afterwards during the press conference, Yamaguchi said, "We want to fulfill our responsibility under the coalition government. We will fully support the prime minister."

