Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, left, and Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of the Komeito party, junior coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, exchange a fist bump at a Komeito convention in Tokyo on Sunday. Yamaguchi was reappointed to serve his seventh term as party chief the same day. Photo: KYODO
politics

Komeito revamps executive lineup as chief Yamaguchi secures 7th term

1 Comment
TOKYO

Natsuo Yamaguchi secured his seventh term as leader of Komeito party on Sunday as the junior coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party endorsed a new lineup of senior executives that signaled a generation change.

The new two-year term for Yamaguchi, 68, who took the helm of Komeito in 2009, begins just after his LDP counterpart Yoshihide Suga became prime minister. One of his initial tasks is to keep the ruling coalition strong and prepare Komeito for the next House of Representatives election that must be held by October 2021.

In the revamped party leadership, Keiichi Ishii, 62, seen as being in line to succeed Yamaguchi in the future, took the post of secretary general, replacing Tetsuo Saito, who will become deputy leader. Ishii served as land minister during the administration of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Former parliamentary vice health minister Yuzuru Takeuchi, 62, was picked as Komeito's policy chief.

"I will make preparations so our party can win in the lower house election by using the energy created through a generational change," Yamaguchi said at a press conference after the party's convention where his term was endorsed.

"We have some major elections coming up in succession. We need to further strengthen our party base," said upper house lawmaker Yamaguchi, who is already the longest-serving Komeito chief since 1998. In the latest party leadership race, Yamaguchi faced no challenger.

Yamaguchi worked closely with Abe during nearly eight years of the previous administration. Suga, who became prime minister in mid-September, attended the party convention on Sunday to rally support from the coalition partner.

"I'd like to create a cabinet that will work for the people. I need your cooperation," Suga said.

Responding to Suga's request afterwards during the press conference, Yamaguchi said, "We want to fulfill our responsibility under the coalition government. We will fully support the prime minister."

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Another day, another $.

Stay healthy.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

8 Things You’ll Absolutely Miss After Leaving Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Drag Shows You Can Watch Online from Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Season 3 of Netflix’s Aggretsuko is Darker Than Ever

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Eihei-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying and Selling on Mercari, Rakuma, and PayPay Furima

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Stewed Chicken and Lotus Root

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

3 Things To Do If You Feel Totally Stressed Out

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 26-27

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 38, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet Of The Week #99: MyProtein Bars Found With Surprise Ingredient—Bugs

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Vitamin C: Why We Need It And What Beauty Products To Use

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

8 New Vegan Foodie Options In Tokyo 2020

Savvy Tokyo