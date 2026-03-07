Komeito to forgo joining main opposition in Japan local elections

The Komeito party, which became part of Japan's main opposition force earlier this year after leaving the ruling coalition, has decided to back its own candidates in nationwide local elections next spring, government sources said Saturday.

During an online meeting with local organizations on Friday, it said it would not join the Centrist Reform Alliance in the elections. The alliance was formed just weeks ahead of last month's snap lower house election by House of Representatives members from the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito, but it suffered a crushing defeat.

The sources said the CDPJ is also slated to back its own candidates in the local elections, maintaining a three-way split between itself, the Komeito and the CRA.

Meanwhile, lawmakers from the CDPJ and Komeito in the House of Councillors have not merged under the CRA umbrella.

Komeito, which is backed by Japan's biggest lay Buddhist organization, Soka Gakkai, joined with the CDPJ to create the CRA in January, after ending its 26-year alliance with the Liberal Democratic Party in October.

In the Feb. 8 election, the LDP won an overwhelming majority in the powerful 465-member chamber.

According to the sources, Komeito and the CDPJ are expected to endorse each other's candidates in uncontested single-seat constituencies and present a unified front in the upcoming local elections.

Komeito supported over 1,500 candidates in the previous unified local elections in 2023, but 12 lost their races -- the highest number of defeats for the party in the elections on record. The party determined it did not have enough time ahead of the quadrennial elections in 2027 to cooperate with the CRA.

Meanwhile, the CRA is also expected to refrain from backing its own candidates, instead endorsing those from the CDPJ and Komeito, according to the sources.

