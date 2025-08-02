 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Korean A-bomb survivors in Japan hold 1st memorial in Hiroshima

0 Comments
HIROSHIMA

An association for Korean atomic bomb survivors in Hiroshima held its first-ever memorial ceremony on Saturday to honor victims originally from the Korean Peninsula killed by the U.S. atomic bombing during World War II.

The association had planned to hold its own ceremony after a unified memorial commemorating both North and South Korean victims is built, but uncertainty over the project prompted the group to proceed on the 80th anniversary of the end of the war.

Many Koreans were in Hiroshima and Nagasaki when the atomic bombs were dropped in August 1945, having come to Japan as conscripted laborers or for economic opportunities. An estimated 70,000 were exposed to the blasts, with about 40,000 dying shortly afterward.

The Hiroshima branch of the pro-Seoul Korean Residents Union in Japan, or Mindan, has been holding its own ceremony every year to mark the Aug. 6 bombing at a monument dedicated to South Korean victims in Hiroshima's Peace Memorial Park. Its commemorative ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday this year.

Japan ruled the Korean Peninsula from 1910 until the end of the war in 1945, and many Koreans came to work in Japan, including as conscripted laborers, amid a labor shortage.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Sanseito: Should Foreigners Be Worried About Japan’s Far-Right Conspiracy Party?

GaijinPot Blog

Ashikaga Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Home Repairs in Japan: What Tenants Are Responsible For and How to Get Help

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For August 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Sudachi: Japanese Baby Lime Cookie Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

Miho Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Less Crowded Beaches Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Kiyosumi-Shirakawa: The Underrated Coffee Town Of Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Looking For Labubu in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Yurei: 7 Japanese Ghosts & Their Tales That Will Keep You Up At Night

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Sawara: My Favorite Chiba Day Trip Spot

GaijinPot Blog