Kremlin slams Japan's 'unfriendly' stance amid G7 oil price cap talk

The Kremlin criticized Japan on Wednesday over what it called a "very unfriendly position" towards Russia, saying this hampered the development of economic relations, including in energy.
Japan has joined other members of the Group of Seven (G7) rich democracies in imposing sweeping economic sanctions on Russia over its military actions in Ukraine.
Moscow has also been annoyed by G7 plans to cap Russian oil prices and has taken aim at Japan over comments made by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida over the weekend in which he disclosed for the first time the size of any cap.
"We have reached an agreement that the international community will establish a system in which the price of Russian oil will be capped at about half the current price, and the international community will not buy or allow the purchase of oil above that level," Kishida said during a speech while campaigning for July 10 elections in Japan.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Japan is taking a very unfriendly position towards Russia. In any case, such an unfriendly stance does not help to facilitate relations on trade and the economy, including the energy dialogue.
"We discussed Mr Kishida's proposal yesterday and have said that this is only an initiative announced, there were no consolidated decisions taken," Peskov said. "It is doubtful whether such decisions could be taken, frankly speaking."
The cap scheme was first mooted last month by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen as part of a campaign to increase pressure on Moscow to end its invasion of Ukraine. The shape of the final deal and price level have yet to be announced.
Russia's former president Dmitry Medvedev warned on Tuesday that global oil prices might exceed $300-$400 per barrel if the price cap proposals were implemented.
Medvedev also said Japan "would have neither oil nor gas from Russia, as well as no participation in the Sakhalin-2 LNG project" as a result, pressuring the shares of Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp, which are shareholders in the project.
Japan's government spokesperson Seiji Kihara said on Wednesday he was aware of Medvedev's remarks but declined to comment on them.
He also declined to confirm if there was a specific cap level being considered by the G7, saying only that the "specifics of a cap and pricing level are yet to be decided and will be discussed among G7 members".© Thomson Reuters 2022.
quercetum
The G7 is shooting themselves in the foot. Just watch. This has an “own goal” written all over it. Price caps are easier said than done because Russia is not compelled to comply. Russia can choose not to sell to them.
The EU countries are buying about 2.2 million barrels of oil per day from Russia. China and India combined need about 18 million barrels of oil per day, and they are buying oil from several countries. It is easy enough for India and China to increase their purchase of oil from Russia to make up for the 2.2 million barrels that EU does not buy.
Russia could also respond by increasing the price of gas - or to stop the supply of gas. That will put EU countries in real trouble for the winter, because there is no other source to replace Russian gas.
G7 checkers Russia chess.
fallaffel
Oil futures are down over 20% in the last month (https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/BZ=F?p=BZ=F&.tsrc=fin-srch). Same story for wheat.
rainyday
G7 economies: on track to grow this year
Russian economy: on track to shrink by 10-15%
Guess Russia sucks at chess.
obladi
I support maximum pain for Russia. Don't know if this will be enough, but it's a start.
Antiquesaving
Really? So how are you going to do it? What do you call the "international community "?
Fewer than 40 countries are part of the Sanctions, that leave 155 countries including China and India.
Are the predominantly White European countries USA, Canada Australia NZ going to start policing the rest of the world?
Are we going to see more fiascos like the Meng trial in Canada (Huawei) as the USA tried and failed to impose its Iran sanctions on a non American and non American business doing what was legal in their own country?
The last time the retaliation cost innocent Canadians to be arrested in show trials.
This time what will be the results, arresting Chinese business leaders, Indian, Pakistani, Brazilian, Russian, Moroccan, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Malaysian, etc.... If they enter one of the sanction countries because their company in their countries violated a Sanction their country does not recognize!
Cricky
Russia being upset with you, you must be doing something right.
Meiyouwenti
Kishida went a bit too far with his remark about capping the Russian oil price. He just wanted to say something that would please the US.