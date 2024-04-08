Russia says U.S. military presence in Japan impedes any peace treaty with Tokyo

The United States' military presence in Japan has always been a stumbling block in Moscow and Tokyo reaching a peace treaty, the Kremlin said on Monday.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is due to hold a summit in Washington this week with U.S. President Joe Biden, the first state visit by a Japanese leader in nine years.
The meeting is meant to showcase their close security and economic ties, with the two leaders expected to discuss cooperation on defense equipment and a possible upgrade in the U.S. military command structure in Japan.
"The de facto defense alliance is already there and we know about the United States' military potential that is stationed in Japan - by the way, close to our borders," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"This has always been a stumbling block in trying to reach a settlement of our main problem, the peace treaty problem."
Russia, the main successor state to the Soviet Union, and Japan have never signed a peace treaty formally ending their hostilities during World War II.
A territorial dispute over a disputed Pacific island chain, known in Russia as the Kurils and in Japan as the Northern Territories, is a key issue.
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said in January that Japan would have to drop territorial claims to the islands if it wanted to conclude a peace treaty.
Moscow withdrew from peace treaty talks with Japan and froze joint economic projects related to the islands in 2022 because of Japanese sanctions over Russia's war in Ukraine. Relations have soured further since.© Thomson Reuters 2024.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Russia not returning what it stole impedes it more.
Michael Machida
Nice try Russia. Try again...
UChosePoorly
lol
JJE
Northern Territories are an agreed part of the settlement of WWII - many agreements back this up. Tokyo really needs to learn to accept history and learn from the past, not repeat it.
Berlin is not asking for the territories it forfeited.
Ass
Sure the Russians made mistakes in the past, but that's why pencils have erasers!
AlternativeOpinion
Just a convenient excuse for the morally bankrupt kremlin regime
John
Oh golly. What a shame.
Guess there won’t be a treaty. How ever will we live with ourselves?
Hey, you don’t suppose this is a bovine droppings excuse, do you?
PTownsend
Russia under Putin is continuing with the propaganda tactics used by the USSR, which include pushing a wide variety of different messages hoping that one will stick in the minds of the more poorly educated, and that the volume of messages published, many being conspiracy theories, will confuse some others. Too bad some in western media and their politicians use similar tactics, a current example is. a western pol spreading more lies about one of his political opponents doing a dirty deed on a desk. In Internet days it's easier for the propagandists to push lies.
Yrral
The US need handle it own business,or will politically implode within, Russian are gnat ,that the US is swatting at constantly,when it been bitten by a deadly mosquitos within, foreigner need a dose of reality,the average American do not care about your survival,and you should make peace with Russia on their terms
Meiyouwenti
No need to rush. Japan has nothing to lose by not signing a peace treaty with Russia. Meanwhile, to improve tattered relations between the two countries, Japan might import GMO-free food from Russia, where production of genetically modified foods is prohibited.
BigP
I think Russia and China have the same speech writers.
obladi
maybe all of Russia’s neighbors should just take what is rightfully theirs? Good luck fighting that war Putin.
Strangerland
This is like that time Russia said to Ukraine give up your nukes, we won't invade, you can trust us. Japan should can look to Ukraine and see that trusting Russia is like Trusting Trump - figure out how much you're ready to lose, because you're going to lose it.
Strangerland
Fortunately, all signs point to Japan recognizing that Russia is the enemy.
geronimo2006
Enough of Russia and China's threatening rhetoric towards peaceful nations. Japan should increase defense spending, and start exporting arms and munitions to help the free world defend itself from these thugs. Yes. Russia is the enemy.
itsonlyrocknroll
Signing any "peace treaty" with the present government of Russia wouldn't be worth the paper it was written on.
Whatever the current or future status of U.S. military presence in Japan
Sh1mon M4sada
As if any treaty involving Russia is reliable or trustworthy.
リッチ
Funny headline. Russia is irrelevant in Japan. Japanese need to get over the islands they lost even though Russians poorly didn’t win and still took them. Russia should have thanked the US. The islands are gone. Japan needs to give them up and move on. Russia should be ignored and tariffed to the sky. Japan doesn’t really need any contact with them.
OssanAmerica
The presence of US forces in Japan is an impediment to Russia ever invading Japan.
https://www.newsweek.com/russia-planned-attack-japan-2021-fsb-letters-1762133
The continuing Russian occupation of the 4 Southern Kurile islands is an impediment to ever reaching a Peace Treaty.
But a "Peace Treaty" with a country that has invaded a neighbor to which it has stated that it will not invade is not worth the paper it is written on.
asdfgtr
@JJE
Incorrect. The Russians illegally occupy them in violation of The San Francisco Peace Treaty signed between the Allies and Japan in 1951.
Here is a starting point for your research:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Treaty_of_San_Francisco
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Soviet%E2%80%93Japanese_Neutrality_Pact
You should also be aware the The Soviet Union signed multiple "friendship" pacts with Nazi Germany that enabled The Holocaust:
One example is the The Nazi-Soviet Pact signed in August 1939. It paved the way for Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union to invade and occupy Poland that September. The pact was an agreement permitting them to carve up spheres of influence in eastern Europe, while pledging not to attack each other for 10 years. Less than two years later, however, Hitler launched an invasion of the Soviet Union.
Later the Soviets took a page from Hitler's playbook and broke violated their treaty with Japan to illegally seize the islands we are discussing.
https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/german-soviet-pact
Yrral
Japan will always be at the mercy of the US, because Japan has not showed it cannot stand on it own politically or military, Russian has invaded Japan,why has Japan not evicted it from the Kurils
Bruce Wayne
Let me try to comprehend the twist of Russian logic: So in the vaning days of WW2 after the US had utterly destroyed Japan, uncle Stalin decides to BREAK the non-aggression treaty with Tojo by attacking Japan --and in this clever Soviet strategy creating the monstrosity claled the DPRK resulting in the eventual death of millions of Koreans as well as steaingl Japanese islands.
But if Japan wants to "earn" a formal peace treaty to end WW2 with Russia, she would have to remove the armed forces of the conquerors of the entire country.
Yes that makes perfect sense, Japan would have new piece of Russian paper plus in extension the Chinese Communist Party to rule over Japan! I'm sure that is the most attractive choice --for Xi Jinping.
Sven Asai
Well, so be it. Because what would the alternative look like? Exactly, a 'peace' treaty but then including Russian military occupation. lol