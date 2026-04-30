Lai seeks stronger Taiwan-Japan supply chain ties in talks with lawmakers

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te on Thursday called for closer economic cooperation with Japan to build supply chains insulated from mainland China's economic influence, as he met in Taipei with a group of Japanese lawmakers led by former digital minister Masaaki Taira.

Lai said democratic countries should boost cooperation and build "a more trustworthy and resilient" supply chain to counter what he described as "underpriced dumping" by mainland-led supply chains, according to his office.

Noting that Taiwan and Japan are already cooperating in key strategic sectors, including semiconductors and artificial intelligence, the leader of the self-ruled island said both sides will further contribute to regional peace, stability and prosperity.

Taira was quoted as saying there is significant potential to further deepen Taiwan-Japan cooperation across a range of fields, particularly cybersecurity and cognitive warfare, noting his involvement in developing Japan's cybersecurity system as a former digital minister.

The Japanese House of Representatives member also expressed hope for further cooperation with Taiwan in advanced industries such as AI and semiconductors, noting it is crucial to boosting Japan's economic growth momentum.

Taira was accompanied by other lower house members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party -- Seiji Kihara and Daisuke Nishino.

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