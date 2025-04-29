Lawmaker Takaichi seeks to strengthen supply chain with Taiwan

Former Japanese economic security minister Sanae Takaichi called Monday for cooperation between Japan and Taiwan to strengthen supply chain resilience during a meeting with the self-ruled territory's President Lai Ching-te, according to its Presidential Office.

The House of Representatives member, who is on a three-day visit to Taiwan through Tuesday, told Lai that the two sides can collaborate across multiple fields such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing and drones to build a more resilient supply chain.

Takaichi, who had close ties with the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, also sought stronger defense cooperation, saying Taiwan's collaboration with countries such as Japan, the United States, the Philippines and Australia can help it build a stronger network to ensure security, Lai's office said.

Speaking at a press conference, she said that although Japan-Taiwan relations are practical and nongovernmental, the two sides should strengthen them by "further promoting people-to-people exchanges and sharing information."

In the meeting, Lai expressed his willingness to pursue the signing of an economic partnership agreement between Japan and Taiwan, for which Takaichi indicated her support, his office said.

During her trip, the lawmaker also held talks with former Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung. Takaichi lost in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election last year to Shigeru Ishiba, now Japan's prime minister.

© KYODO