 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Lawmaker Takaichi seeks to strengthen supply chain with Taiwan

0 Comments
TAIPEI

Former Japanese economic security minister Sanae Takaichi called Monday for cooperation between Japan and Taiwan to strengthen supply chain resilience during a meeting with the self-ruled territory's President Lai Ching-te, according to its Presidential Office.

The House of Representatives member, who is on a three-day visit to Taiwan through Tuesday, told Lai that the two sides can collaborate across multiple fields such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing and drones to build a more resilient supply chain.

Takaichi, who had close ties with the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, also sought stronger defense cooperation, saying Taiwan's collaboration with countries such as Japan, the United States, the Philippines and Australia can help it build a stronger network to ensure security, Lai's office said.

Speaking at a press conference, she said that although Japan-Taiwan relations are practical and nongovernmental, the two sides should strengthen them by "further promoting people-to-people exchanges and sharing information."

In the meeting, Lai expressed his willingness to pursue the signing of an economic partnership agreement between Japan and Taiwan, for which Takaichi indicated her support, his office said.

During her trip, the lawmaker also held talks with former Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung. Takaichi lost in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election last year to Shigeru Ishiba, now Japan's prime minister.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season 2025

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Events

2025 Golden Week Events in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Curry: An Introduction & Different Ways To Enjoy It

Savvy Tokyo

Hirosaki Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Soba: An Introduction to Japanese Buckwheat Noodles

Savvy Tokyo

How to Avoid Golden Week Crowds

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Flea Markets, Antique Fairs & Annual Events

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

How To Properly Visit A Japanese Shrine: A 5 Step Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Yakitori: An Introduction To Japanese Grilled Chicken Skewers

Savvy Tokyo

Sushi & Sashimi: An Introduction To Japanese Raw Fish Dishes

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How To Break-Up With Your Partner in Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Beware of Yami Baito: Shady Part-Time Jobs Targeting Foreigners and Students in Japan

GaijinPot Blog