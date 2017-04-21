Newsletter Signup Register / Login
×
politics

Lawmaker to quit LDP over infidelity scandal

0 Comments
TOKYO

Liberal Democratic Party lower house lawmaker Toshinao Nakagawa gave notice Friday that he is quitting the party following reports of his involvement in an extramarital affair.

Nakagawa resigned earlier this week from his former post of parliamentary vice economy, trade and industry minister.

The main opposition Democratic Party has been seeking Nakagawa's resignation from parliament, while the government's top spokesman said Thursday it is up to Nakagawa to decide what course of action to take.

Nakagawa effectively admitted to the affair Thursday in a Facebook post in which he apologized to constituents for his "lack of virtue."

"I want to spend the rest of my life redeeming myself to my wife and family," he wrote in the post.

He denied specific allegations made by Japanese tabloid media that he had lived a double life with another woman and was reported to the police for stalking.

Nakagawa was elected to the lower house in 2012 from a constituency in Hiroshima.

His father is Hidenao Nakagawa, a former LDP lawmaker who once served as chief Cabinet secretary.

© KYODO

Seminar: Investing in Japanese Real Estate for Beginners

Thurs, April 27th in Omotesando, Tokyo, Private Consultations Available

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration