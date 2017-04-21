Lawmaker to quit LDP over infidelity scandal

Liberal Democratic Party lower house lawmaker Toshinao Nakagawa gave notice Friday that he is quitting the party following reports of his involvement in an extramarital affair.

Nakagawa resigned earlier this week from his former post of parliamentary vice economy, trade and industry minister.

The main opposition Democratic Party has been seeking Nakagawa's resignation from parliament, while the government's top spokesman said Thursday it is up to Nakagawa to decide what course of action to take.

Nakagawa effectively admitted to the affair Thursday in a Facebook post in which he apologized to constituents for his "lack of virtue."

"I want to spend the rest of my life redeeming myself to my wife and family," he wrote in the post.

He denied specific allegations made by Japanese tabloid media that he had lived a double life with another woman and was reported to the police for stalking.

Nakagawa was elected to the lower house in 2012 from a constituency in Hiroshima.

His father is Hidenao Nakagawa, a former LDP lawmaker who once served as chief Cabinet secretary.

© KYODO