Lawmaker who made Russia war remarks suggests same with S Korea

A lawmaker who sparked criticism earlier this year for his remarks suggesting the need for Japan to wage war with Russia has made a similarly controversial remark regarding islets controlled by Seoul and claimed by Tokyo.
Following reports that a group of lawmakers from South Korea had visited the disputed islands, known in Japan as Takeshima and in South Korea as Dokdo, Hodaka Maruyama wrote on his Twitter account on Saturday, "Isn't war the only way to get them back?"
In response to a comment by Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the Democratic Party for the People, who called the visit to the islands a "thoughtless performance," Maruyama also wrote "Isn't (that comment) nothing but a performance?"
On a visit to one of four Russian-held islands off Hokkaido in May, Maruyama who had been drinking heavily had asked the leader of a group of former Japanese residents, "Do you think there is any alternative to war (to regain control of the islands)?"
He later retracted and apologized for his remarks, but the lower house of Japan's parliament passed a rare resolution which said he was "not qualified to be a Diet member."
Maruyama was expelled from the Japan Innovation Party in May and joined the NHK Kara Kokumin Wo Mamoru To (the party to protect the people from NHK) in July.© KYODO
Yubaru
Idiot! It's truly unfortunate that people like this manage to get elected and are given a soapbox for their agendas.
vanityofvanities
Yubaru
I think you are originally from U.S. Since the W.W II, a country that had wars most often in the world is U.S. What do you think about it?
oldman_13
Sounds as dumb and unhinged like a certain politician that shall go unnamed.
The good thing is that he was criticized by the lower parliament and kicked out of one party.
Sh1mon M4sada
Shouldn't this question be asked directly of the people in those countries?
I am sure if you asked the people of France, they would be very happy the Americans came over to liberate them from Nazi occupation.
BeerDeliveryGuy
SK and Russia both seized the islands in question when Japan was not in able to defend itself. This guy is an idiot, but he does mention an inconvenient fact. Those islands were taken by military action, and it would be difficult to regain them by anything less. His comment “isn’t war the only way to get them back” sounds more like a trick question than a suggestion.
IloveCoffee
While at first it may seen like war is out of the question in 2019, there are a lot of people in the Japanese government who want to have a war not just with South Korea, but with other neighboring countries too. If these people have their way, which is unlikely, but not impossible, i would imagine they would try to provoke SK to attack them first, or if they can't, they would just stage a false flag and use that as a justification to the public to support their war.
Both South Korea and Japan are pretty much equal in terms of military power. Some organizations rank South Korea ahead of Japan, others rank Japan a little bit ahead of South Korea.
I would say one thing Koreans have that Japanese don't is balls. They have shown over the years that they aren't afraid to talk the talk and walk the walk, while the Japanese have shown the opposite, they talk a lot, but don't act. The SK military recaptured their stolen ship from the Yemeni pirates few years ago, and just recently showed that they aren't afraid to empty a magazine at a Russian fighter jet. Conscription is mandatory in SK and all males have undergone some level of military training wheres many Japanese youth marry virtual characters and become hikikomoris.
The Japanese side is incredibly arrogant and over their heads in thinking they can bully South Korea like they did in the past. I don't see how this dispute can ever be solved as long as the Japanese government is run by ultra-nationalists who believe Japan did nothing wrong during the war. Similar to England, Japan is an echo chamber of one-sidedness. All the information people are exposed to in Japan is one-sided. Majority of Japanese have no clue about their own history. They are told these islands belong to them, and they are not exposed to information that says otherwise.