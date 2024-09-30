Ishiba picks veterans, ex-PMs as execs for divided ruling party

Shigeru Ishiba, the newly elected leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), poses in the party leader's office on Friday.

Japan's new ruling party leader Shigeru Ishiba selected seasoned lawmakers for its executive posts on Monday, following a hotly contested presidential election.

Ishiba said Monday that a general election will be held on Oct 27.

Ishiba made the announcement as head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, a day before he is set to be nominated as prime minister in an extraordinary Diet session. Both houses of parliament are controlled by the LDP and its junior coalition partner, Komeito.

An election must be held before the current term of the House of Representatives ends in October 2025.

Ishiba has said "the sooner, the better" for holding an election to seek a public mandate after becoming prime minister and forming a cabinet.

In a symbolic move, Ishiba, who faces the challenge of expanding support among his fellow Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers, appointed two influential former prime ministers -- Taro Aso as adviser and Yoshihide Suga as vice president.

Hiroshi Moriyama, the former head of the LDP's decision-making General Council and longest-serving Diet affairs chief, took the post of secretary general, the party's No. 2 position. Former Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera will serve as policy chief.

Moriyama supported Ishiba, who is set to be elected Japan's next prime minister in parliament on Tuesday, in the presidential election on Friday. Moriyama is known for his experience as a coordinator within the LDP and his wide network of contacts.

Long-time supporter Onodera is a defense policy expert like Ishiba.

In the run-up to the election, Ishiba asked Shinjiro Koizumi, who competed in the presidential election, to serve as election strategy chief, relying on his popularity among the general public.

In the leadership race, Aso, who leads the only remaining intraparty faction, is believed to have supported economic security minister Sanae Takaichi in the runoff.

Suga still wields significant influence over LDP members. He served as prime minister from 2020 to 2021, preceding incumbent Fumio Kishida. Suga was the top government spokesman under the country's longest-serving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The new executive lineup reflects Ishiba's attempt to unite the LDP after a record nine candidates ran for president, splitting the party into multiple groups.

Takaichi rejected Ishiba's request to serve as head of the General Council while another contender, Takayuki Kobayashi, a former economic security minister, turned down an offer to take the post of PR chief, boding ill for the leader's efforts to unite the party.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, a member of Aso's group, took the post of head of the LDP's General Council.

