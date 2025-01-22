LDP's No. 2 calls for consensus on selective surname system

The No. 2 figure in Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party said Wednesday that its lawmakers should reach a consensus if bills to allow married couples to use different surnames are put to a vote in the parliament.

LDP Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama said in an interview with Kyodo News that party members should be "cautious" in assessing whether the current requirement forcing married Japanese couples to have the same surname should be changed.

Regarding the issue, which has divided the conservative LDP, Moriyama said, "We should consider the history and shape of our country," while voicing eagerness to take further measures to enable women to use maiden names more.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed support for introducing a selective surname system for married couples before taking office in October, but he has recently moderated his tone, apparently mindful of some members within the ruling party.

Conservative LDP lawmakers, who uphold traditional family values such as the role of women in childbirth and child-rearing, have fundamentally opposed the selective surname system, same-sex marriage and the promotion of rights for sexual minorities.

On Wednesday, meanwhile, Ishiba told Tetsuo Saito, leader of the LDP's junior coalition partner Komeito party, that he needs more time to gather intraparty opinions on the selective surname system before starting working-level talks.

Komeito, which is backed by Japan's largest lay Buddhist organization Soka Gakkai, has been calling for revising the present single-family name system. The self-proclaimed "peace party" has been a part of the coalition government since 2012.

After their meeting at the prime minister's office, Saito, who became the head of Komeito in November, quoted Ishiba as saying that he will finalize the LDP's proposals on the matter as soon as possible to begin discussions between the ruling parties.

Saito also told reporters that the ruling bloc should initiate working-level consultations by the end of January.

