Noda calls for vaccinating children aged 11 and under

Seiko Noda, former internal affairs minister, and one of the candidates for the presidential election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, speaks during a debate session at the Japan National Press club in Tokyo on Saturday.

Seiko Noda, a candidate to succeed Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, called Saturday for COVID-19 vaccines to be administered to children aged 11 and under.

The health ministry currently approves shots developed by Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc for people aged 12 and higher. The vaccine created by AstraZeneca is also available for ages 40 and up, and people allergic to the other shots.

Noda, executive acting secretary general of the LDP, made the comments at the Japan National Press Club during a debate with the three other candidates ahead of the Sept 29 LDP presidential election, which effectively decides the next prime minister as the party and its coalition partner Komeito control both houses of parliament.

Noda also called for abolishing LDP factions in order to push forward party reform.

Noda is running against former communications minister Sanae Takaichi, vaccination minister Taro Kono and former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida.

© KYODO