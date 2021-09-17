Noda calls for vaccinating children aged 11 and under

Seiko Noda, a candidate to succeed Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, called Saturday for COVID-19 vaccines to be administered to children aged 11 and under.
The health ministry currently approves shots developed by Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc for people aged 12 and higher. The vaccine created by AstraZeneca is also available for ages 40 and up, and people allergic to the other shots.
Noda, executive acting secretary general of the LDP, made the comments at the Japan National Press Club during a debate with the three other candidates ahead of the Sept 29 LDP presidential election, which effectively decides the next prime minister as the party and its coalition partner Komeito control both houses of parliament.
Noda also called for abolishing LDP factions in order to push forward party reform.
Noda is running against former communications minister Sanae Takaichi, vaccination minister Taro Kono and former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida.© KYODO
11 Comments
cracaphat
Using the kids to garner votes and portray she cares.11 year olds don't need it.It's getting so desperate they'll be saying babies in the stomach need the vaccine.
18 years old boy
Are the vaccines safety for children? I don't think so.
Scorpion
Number of hospitalized childrren in Japan?
Asiaman7
With what vaccine approved for use on children under 12? There are none.
Scorpion
She will get a "panel of experts" together and they will "approve" one.
Scorpion
I don't think it will be needed in Japan. America needs it because the "freedom" fighters don't want to wear masks. They want to protest masks and cause outbreaks instead.
blue in green
If I had a vote,
it would absolutely not be for this ghoul.
Leave the kids alone!
OssanAmerica
Nonsense. Of course 11 year olds need it.
https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-will-follow-science-covid-19-vaccines-young-children
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7036e2.htm
fxgai
That would seem to be a culture thing, I doubt anyone will have success with such dreams in Japan.
klausdorth
Does she really know what she's talking about? Most definitely not! Just another one looking for a cushy seat.
dan
JT please STOP deleting MY posts !!
Scorpion
Please submit your complaint to...someone who cares.