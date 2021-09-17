Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Seiko Noda, former internal affairs minister, and one of the candidates for the presidential election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, speaks during a debate session at the Japan National Press club in Tokyo on Saturday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko/Pool
politics

Noda calls for vaccinating children aged 11 and under

11 Comments
TOKYO

Seiko Noda, a candidate to succeed Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, called Saturday for COVID-19 vaccines to be administered to children aged 11 and under.

The health ministry currently approves shots developed by Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc for people aged 12 and higher. The vaccine created by AstraZeneca is also available for ages 40 and up, and people allergic to the other shots.

Noda, executive acting secretary general of the LDP, made the comments at the Japan National Press Club during a debate with the three other candidates ahead of the Sept 29 LDP presidential election, which effectively decides the next prime minister as the party and its coalition partner Komeito control both houses of parliament.

Noda also called for abolishing LDP factions in order to push forward party reform.

Noda is running against former communications minister Sanae Takaichi, vaccination minister Taro Kono and former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

11 Comments
Login to comment

Using the kids to garner votes and portray she cares.11 year olds don't need it.It's getting so desperate they'll be saying babies in the stomach need the vaccine.

9 ( +14 / -5 )

Are the vaccines safety for children? I don't think so.

9 ( +12 / -3 )

Number of hospitalized childrren in Japan?

7 ( +9 / -2 )

Noda calls for vaccinating children aged 11 and under

With what vaccine approved for use on children under 12? There are none.

8 ( +11 / -3 )

With what vaccine approved for use on children under 12? There are none.

She will get a "panel of experts" together and they will "approve" one.

3 ( +8 / -5 )

I don't think it will be needed in Japan. America needs it because the "freedom" fighters don't want to wear masks. They want to protest masks and cause outbreaks instead.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

If I had a vote,

it would absolutely not be for this ghoul.

Leave the kids alone!

7 ( +8 / -1 )

cracaphatToday  04:56 pm JST

Using the kids to garner votes and portray she cares.11 year olds don't need it.It's getting so desperate they'll be saying babies in the stomach need the vaccine.

Nonsense. Of course 11 year olds need it.

https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-will-follow-science-covid-19-vaccines-young-children

https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7036e2.htm

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

abolishing LDP factions

That would seem to be a culture thing, I doubt anyone will have success with such dreams in Japan.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Does she really know what she's talking about? Most definitely not! Just another one looking for a cushy seat.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

JT please STOP deleting MY posts !!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

JT please STOP deleting MY posts !!

Please submit your complaint to...someone who cares.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

6 Diverse Jobs in Japan if You Need a Change of Scenery

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Simple Japanese Obento

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Prenatal Classes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover the Hidden Treasures of Japan: Spectacular Cultural Visits at One with Nature

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Binge Worthy: 5 Japanese Dramas for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #149: Japanese Cat is The Most Viewed Cat on YouTube

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 10 Pet Friendly Restaurants And Cafes

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Oyakodon

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Venue Photo Manager Erika Sawauchi Talks Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What’s in a Name: Honorifics, Titles and Nicknames in Japan

GaijinPot Blog