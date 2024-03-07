Newsletter Signup Register / Login
LDP chapter says it held inappropriate party for junior members in November

WAKAYAMA

A prefectural chapter of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in western Japan said Friday that it hosted an inappropriate party for its junior members, where female dancers, donning revealing dresses, were in attendance.

The LDP said Takashi Fujiwara, chief of its youth division, and Yasutaka Nakasone, deputy chief of the department, have offered to resign from their party posts. They both participated in the gathering for its junior national and local assembly members.

Tetsuya Kawabata, who heads the LDP's youth division of the Wakayama prefectural chapter, told reporters that some of the dozens of attendees at the event in November last year gave chips to female dancers mouth-to-mouth.

Kawabata, a Wakayama prefectural assembly member of the LDP led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, apologized for having held such an "inappropriate" event.

The revelation came during a period of intense scrutiny on the LDP, triggered by allegations that certain factions within the ruling party failed to report portions of their incomes from fundraising parties and have been amassing undisclosed funds for years.

