LDP divided over draft plans to amend Constitution's pacifist clause

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Thursday was divided over plans to revise the pacifist clause of the Constitution, while its leader Shinzo Abe remained in the hot seat amid a deepening scandal linked to a state-owned land sale.

With the LDP's annual convention slated for March 25, key members of the constitutional reform task force had wanted to steer the discussions toward agreeing on an Article 9 revision proposal that adds -- as Abe hopes for -- an explicit reference to the Self-Defense Forces.

Seven options were presented for discussion on Thursday. The idea preferred by senior members of the task force is to leave intact the existing language of the clause and add a new section in it that refers to the SDF as "an armed organization with minimum required strength."

The draft is apparently designed to create a constitutional basis for the SDF without arousing strong concerns among the public that the amendment may change the nature of the SDF, which has acted under various constraints stemming from Article 9.

But some LDP members opposed to labeling the SDF as an "an armed organization with minimum strength," saying that the definition of minimum strength is unclear and that it could stir more controversy.

Former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba told reporters after the meeting, "If all of us think we've thoroughly discussed the issue, we can give (the chief of the task force) a free hand to reach a conclusion. But we are far from such a situation."

The supreme law was created during the U.S.-led occupation following Japan's defeat in World War II. The pacifist stance in the Japanese Constitution is said to stand out among other countries as it not only renounces war but also bans the possession of military forces and other "war potential."

Ishiba is eager to remove the ban on the possession of military forces, which has largely complicated the status of the SDF.

The government frames the SDF, formulated in 1954, as an entity different from ordinary militaries, with use of force strictly limited to self-defense and the possession of armaments restricted from reaching a level constituting "war potential." It is currently governed by its own law.

But the SDF has expanded its activities over time and is known to have become one of the most well-equipped and well-funded forces in the world, with Aegis destroyers capable of ballistic missile defense and deployment of more F-35A fighter jets in the near future.

Despite the lack of reference in the supreme law, the SDF has been widely viewed as constitutional among the public, which is divided over whether to revise Article 9 -- the cornerstone of Japan's postwar pacifist identity.

In May last year, Abe proposed revising Article 9 to add an explicit reference to the SDF, arguing that the change was intended to leave no room for argument that the armed organization is unconstitutional.

Amending the supreme law requires approval by two-thirds majorities in both chambers of the Diet, followed by majority support in a national referendum. The LDP and other pro-amendment forces currently have the required two-thirds of seats.

But political observers say that prospects over Abe's constitutional amendment drive may be clouded by a recent document falsification scandal that has caused furor among opposition parties, including those deemed pro-amendment, as well as the public.

The scandal involves the Finance Ministry, which has admitted that some bureaucrats doctored documents seen to be key in looking into cronyism allegations leveled at Abe from last year in connection with a cut-price state land sale to a school operator with ties to Abe's wife Akie.

