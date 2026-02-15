LDP eyes Constitution reform, divisive policies

A senior Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker said on Sunday that the ruling party will push forward divisive policies, including amending Japan's pacifist Constitution, following its landslide victory in the general election last weekend.

In an appearance on a program by Japan's public broadcaster NHK, Shinji Inoue, acting secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party, vowed to negotiate carefully with the opposition in Diet management but added that it is also important to implement the LDP's election pledges.

"We hope to tackle long-standing, deeply polarizing issues -- including constitutional reform -- that have remained unresolved until now," Inoue said.

Proposals to amend the Constitution need the backing of at least two-thirds of legislators in both chambers of parliament to be put to a national referendum.

The LDP and its junior coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, won 352 seats, more than two-thirds of the House of Representatives, but the coalition remains a minority in the House of Councillors. The next upper house election is scheduled for 2028.

Junya Ogawa, who was elected the head of the largest opposition Centrist Reform Alliance on Friday, said on the same program that his party will "monitor those in power."

The party suffered a crushing defeat in the Feb. 8 election, with its lower house seats reduced to 49, less than a third of the preelection total.

