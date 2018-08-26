Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Taro Aso Photo: AP file
politics

LDP faction led by Aso seeks referendum on Constitution change by next summer

1 Comment
TOKYO

The second-largest faction in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party urged Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday to push for a referendum on proposed constitutional revisions before the upper house election next summer.

The move by the intraparty group led by Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso could accelerate debate over the issue ahead of the party's Sept 20 leadership race.

Accepting a written proposal from representatives of the group at his office, Abe, who on Sunday formally declared his candidacy in the race, said he "completely" shares the basic idea, according to one of the faction members.

Abe has made revising the supreme law, which has never been amended since its entry into force in 1947 during the U.S.-led postwar occupation, one of his chief political goals.

His opponent in the leadership race, former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, has called for more debate on constitutional revision.

The prime minister is pushing constitutional revisions including adding an explicit reference to the Self-Defense Forces in the war-renouncing Article 9 to ensure there is no room to view them as "unconstitutional."

In the run-up to the upcoming LDP leadership contest, he has said the party should present constitutional amendment proposals to an extraordinary Diet session expected to be convened in the fall, apparently aiming for parliament to formally initiate a constitutional revision process during the regular Diet session next year.

Amending the supreme law requires approval by two-thirds majorities in both chambers of parliament, followed by majority support in a national plebiscite. The LDP and other forces supportive of revising the Constitution currently control the required seats in the Diet.

As five of the LDP's seven factions, including the Aso group, have expressed their readiness to support the incumbent, Abe is likely to incorporate their proposals into his leadership race campaign pledges, sources close to him said.

Ishiba, seen as facing an uphill battle in the two-horse race, has argued that constitutional revisions should not be rushed amid a lack of public understanding.

Abe is currently on a nationwide tour aimed at broadening his support base among local rank-and-file LDP members, with Ishikawa, Fukui and Toyama prefectures on his itinerary on Monday.

In the leadership election in 2012, he was defeated by Ishiba, who was popular among local LDP members, in the initial round of voting, but came from behind in the runoff when only LDP Diet members cast ballots.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Sept 1st (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

The prime minister is pushing constitutional revisions including adding an explicit reference to the Self-Defense Forces in the war-renouncing Article 9 to ensure there is no room to view them as "unconstitutional."

So all he wants to make something that already has existed for decades clearly constitutional? That's all huh?

He has no need for first strike capabilities for the, um, Self-DEFENSE Forces?

Seems like a lot of work for something that is already a well-worn convention.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Festivals

Shimizu Tanabata Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

5 Unusual (And Remarkably Delightful) Afternoon Teas To Try In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Understanding the Japanese Pension System Part 2: What Will I Pay?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

History

Minetopia Besshi

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Food and Drink

Restaurant Tohoku Bokujo

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 25-26

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon