LDP lawmaker's comment that newlyweds should raise at least 3 kids sparks criticism

A lawmaker from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party is being criticized for saying Thursday newlyweds should raise at least three children.

Kanji Kato, a 72-year-old male member of the House of Representatives, said at a meeting with LDP members that when he speaks at a wedding reception, he tells the newlywed couple that they should raise three or more children.

One female lawmaker at the meeting said "this is exactly sexual harassment" and others also expressed discomfort with the remark.

Kato told reporters that he had no intention to retract his comment. But his office later released a statement saying that the remark was "not intended to disrespect women" and Kato retracts it.

The comment follows the recent resignation of the top Finance Ministry official for alleged sexual harassment, and women took to the streets this week to protest comments made by Finance Minister Taro Aso which seemed to downplay the matter.

Kato, who has been elected to the lower house three times, served as vice minister at the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, among other posts.

