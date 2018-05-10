Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

LDP lawmaker's comment that newlyweds should raise at least 3 kids sparks criticism

0 Comments
TOKYO

A lawmaker from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party is being criticized for saying Thursday newlyweds should raise at least three children.

Kanji Kato, a 72-year-old male member of the House of Representatives, said at a meeting with LDP members that when he speaks at a wedding reception, he tells the newlywed couple that they should raise three or more children.

One female lawmaker at the meeting said "this is exactly sexual harassment" and others also expressed discomfort with the remark.

Kato told reporters that he had no intention to retract his comment. But his office later released a statement saying that the remark was "not intended to disrespect women" and Kato retracts it.

The comment follows the recent resignation of the top Finance Ministry official for alleged sexual harassment, and women took to the streets this week to protest comments made by Finance Minister Taro Aso which seemed to downplay the matter.

Kato, who has been elected to the lower house three times, served as vice minister at the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, among other posts.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese in Nagano

Combine learning the language with winter sports, hiking and hot springs in the heart of the spectacular Japan Alps.

Applications close June 1st

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

Groped, Scared, Disgusted: Stories Of Dealing With Chikan In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Vegan Recipe: Plain And Beetroot White Miso Hummus

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a Complimentary Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

5 Reasons to Study Japanese in Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Families

10 Ways To Spend A Special 2018 Mother’s Day In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Okama

GaijinPot Travel

Point Break: Loyalty Cards in Japan Thicken Wallets but Lack in Payoffs

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines

Hokkaido Jingu

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING