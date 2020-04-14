LDP lawmaker's family member tests positive for coronavirus

House of Representatives member Toshimitsu Funahashi of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said Tuesday a member of his family has tested positive for coronavirus.

The family member, who lives with Funahashi in a Tokyo apartment for parliamentarians, has only displayed mild symptoms. The lawmaker himself has not shown any signs of illness but will refrain from attending Diet sessions for the time being, he said.

"We will fully cooperate with the public health center's investigation" into infection routes, Funahashi said in a statement.

The apartment in Tokyo's Minato Ward was disinfected Monday night, with the family member suspected to have contracted the virus at work. Funahashi, 59, was elected from the Hokkaido constituency under the proportional representation system.

© KYODO