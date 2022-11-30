LDP lawmaker group suspected of underreporting political funds

An organization of ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Kentaro Sonoura is suspected of failing to report 40 million yen in political funds, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.

Questioned by Tokyo prosecutors on a voluntary basis, a secretary of Sonoura has admitted that a portion of the revenue from fundraising parties has gone unreported. They are investigating whether the fifth-term House of Representatives lawmaker, who has served posts such as a prime minister adviser, himself was aware of it.

The suspicion is the latest in a series of scandals involving lawmakers of the ruling party led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who has been struggling with falling public support for his cabinet.

The sources quoted the secretary as telling the prosecutors that Sonoura was informed of the underreported fund management documents before the political body submitted them to authorities.

"I apologize for causing a commotion with the revelation of such sloppy accounting," the 50-year-old lawmaker told reporters in the Diet building. "I did not check sufficiently and I too bear a responsibility."

A political funds management organization, headed by Sonoura with the secretary serving as its treasurer, reported it had a revenue of 43.62 million yen from six fundraising parties held between 2018 and 2020.

A different support body for Sonoura separately reported it had earned a total revenue of 10 million yen through three parties held between 2017 and 2019.

Kishida said at a meeting of the lower house's Budget Committee that he strongly thinks that Sonoura should fulfill his responsibility to dispel the suspicion.

Last March, the funds management body corrected its report, saying it had failed to include 1.62 million yen raised in a party organized in April 2019.

© KYODO