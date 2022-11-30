Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

LDP lawmaker group suspected of underreporting political funds

1 Comment
TOKYO

An organization of ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Kentaro Sonoura is suspected of failing to report 40 million yen in political funds, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.

Questioned by Tokyo prosecutors on a voluntary basis, a secretary of Sonoura has admitted that a portion of the revenue from fundraising parties has gone unreported. They are investigating whether the fifth-term House of Representatives lawmaker, who has served posts such as a prime minister adviser, himself was aware of it.

The suspicion is the latest in a series of scandals involving lawmakers of the ruling party led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who has been struggling with falling public support for his cabinet.

The sources quoted the secretary as telling the prosecutors that Sonoura was informed of the underreported fund management documents before the political body submitted them to authorities.

"I apologize for causing a commotion with the revelation of such sloppy accounting," the 50-year-old lawmaker told reporters in the Diet building. "I did not check sufficiently and I too bear a responsibility."

A political funds management organization, headed by Sonoura with the secretary serving as its treasurer, reported it had a revenue of 43.62 million yen from six fundraising parties held between 2018 and 2020.

A different support body for Sonoura separately reported it had earned a total revenue of 10 million yen through three parties held between 2017 and 2019.

Kishida said at a meeting of the lower house's Budget Committee that he strongly thinks that Sonoura should fulfill his responsibility to dispel the suspicion.

Last March, the funds management body corrected its report, saying it had failed to include 1.62 million yen raised in a party organized in April 2019.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

So tie with Unification Church it's not all the surprise? There's still always another things.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Letters from Japan: ‘Speech Troubles’

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Places to Visit in Japan if You Can’t Go to Europe

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Way of The Samurai: Authentic Japanese Cultural Experiences in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

Kanto and Kansai Word Differences in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Shosha (Engyoji Temple)

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

History, Culture and Words Behind Shinto Shrines in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Winter Travel Jobs in Japan are Poppin’

GaijinPot Blog

Get to Know 5 Great Japanese Children’s Book Authors

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 28 – Dec. 4

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Of The Best Holiday Advent Calendars In Japan For 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Beginner’s Guide to Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog