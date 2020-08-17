Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

LDP lawmakers form group to seek stronger control of disputed islands

1 Comment
TOKYO

More than 60 ruling party lawmakers set up a study group Monday aiming to strengthen Japan's control of the Senkaku Islands and surrounding waters in the East China Sea claimed by China.

The move came as China is intensifying maritime activities near the Japanese-controlled islands by sending patrol boats into and near Japanese territorial waters around the uninhabited group of islets.

On Monday, four Chinese vessels were observed sailing in the territorial waters around the Senkakus, according to the Japan Coast Guard. Chinese ships last entered the waters on Aug 9.

At the group's first meeting, Tomomi Inada, the LDP's acting secretary general and a former defense minister who leads the group, said China's escalating assertiveness is threatening Japan's administration of the islands.

She called for legislation that would oblige the government to resume conducting research missions on the islands' ecosystem and marine resources after a decades-long hiatus.

The last large-scale survey led by the Japanese government was undertaken in 1979.

A former government official who led the 1979 survey of the islands said in the meeting that building a heliport or a lighthouse as an initial step to enhance Japan's effective control is technically possible.

But setting up a harbor or a refuge for fishermen as requested by residents of nearby islands would be difficult as there are no suitable areas on the islands, the official said.

The Senkakus, called Diaoyu in China, have long been at the center of conflict between the two Asian countries. The Japanese government insists the islands are an inherent part of its territory in terms of history and based on international law. Taiwan also claims them.

Concern is growing in Japan that the end of a China-established suspension of fishing in areas of the East China Sea near the islands on Sunday will bring an inordinate number of government and fishing vessels into or near the disputed islands.

In August 2016, a group of China Coast Guard vessels and as many as 300 fishing boats crowded around the islands despite a flurry of high-level protests from Tokyo.

Through early this month, Chinese patrol vessels had been spotted near the Senkakus for 111 consecutive days, the longest streak since Japan put the islets under state control in 2012.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

They formed a cross party group to promote Inka a few years ago, how did that work out? Guessing this new group will achieve the same results....none

0 ( +0 / -0 )

First motion... one of the group has to move/ live there. That should empty the room.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #93: Have a Break, Have a Pet

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

12 Products To Help You Stay Fresh And UV-Protected This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: For Getting Mail Redelivered in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Beyond The Screen: 8 Activities To Stimulate Young Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 32, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Fitness

Best Shops In Tokyo For Yoga And Gym Wear

Savvy Tokyo

Essential Products for Surviving the Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Making The Most of Your Balcony in a Japanese Apartment

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Best Cafes with WiFi in Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Vocabulary for Buying a Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Yūrei: Japanese Ghost Tales That Will Keep You Up At Night

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog