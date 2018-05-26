LDP panels OK proposal for capability to strike enemy bases

Panels of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party approved Friday a draft proposal for the government to develop the ability to strike enemy bases.

Considering North Korea's nuclear and missile development and China's maritime assertiveness, the LDP will make proposals for beefing up defense capabilities, including a request for acquiring F-35B advanced stealth fighter jets.

The government maintains the position that having a strike capability is possible under the war-renouncing Constitution if it can be considered a self-defense measure. But whether it can actually possess such a capability remains a politically sensitive issue.

The proposals will be submitted to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who also heads the party, within the month and reflected in Japan's defense buildup guidelines to be reviewed at the end of the year.

The LDP will also call for securing a "sufficient" defense budget. While falling short of presenting numerical targets, it referred to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's goal of spending 2 percent of gross domestic product on defense.

