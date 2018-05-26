Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

LDP panels OK proposal for capability to strike enemy bases

0 Comments
TOKYO

Panels of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party approved Friday a draft proposal for the government to develop the ability to strike enemy bases.

Considering North Korea's nuclear and missile development and China's maritime assertiveness, the LDP will make proposals for beefing up defense capabilities, including a request for acquiring F-35B advanced stealth fighter jets.

The government maintains the position that having a strike capability is possible under the war-renouncing Constitution if it can be considered a self-defense measure. But whether it can actually possess such a capability remains a politically sensitive issue.

The proposals will be submitted to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who also heads the party, within the month and reflected in Japan's defense buildup guidelines to be reviewed at the end of the year.

The LDP will also call for securing a "sufficient" defense budget. While falling short of presenting numerical targets, it referred to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's goal of spending 2 percent of gross domestic product on defense.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2018 GaijinPot Cherry Blossom Contest Winners

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 26-27

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

3 Things I Learned About Life From Being Non-Fluent In Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Parks and Gardens

Man’yo Botanical Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

22 of Japan’s Most Famous Matsuri: A Travel Calendar

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

History

Iwami Ginzan Silver Mine

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Anti-Aging Skincare In Japan: Tips From A Leading Japanese Dermatologist

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a Complimentary Welcome Drink!

SH’UN