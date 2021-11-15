LDP to make new lawmakers donate ¥1 mil transportation allowance

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party said Tuesday it will make new lower house members donate the 1 million yen monthly transportation and communication allowance they received for October despite being elected on the last day of the month.
The policy comes amid growing criticism over the full amount paid out of the national coffers to those who won seats in the House of Representatives in the general election on Oct 31 and follows a similar move by an opposition party.
LDP Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi told a press conference that he thinks it is "strange" for lawmakers to receive such an amount for just one day of service.
"We would like to take an appropriate response to avoid a situation that raises questions among the people," Motegi added. He suggested the party will consider where to donate the money, which cannot be technically returned to the state coffers.
On Monday, Osaka Mayor Ichiro Matsui, who heads the Japan Innovation Party, criticized the payment and indicated the conservative opposition party will collect the allowance from its new Diet members and donate the money to disaster-hit areas among others.
Tetsuro Fukuyama, secretary general of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said his party will seek to submit a bill that enables the allowance to be paid per day rather than monthly.
"The issue has been overlooked. We want to discuss it in an extraordinary Diet session," he said. The session may be convened on Dec 6.
Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of the LDP's coalition partner Komeito, said he will consider how to respond to the issue.© KYODO
sf2k
it'll be buried in meetings and conferences... oh and luncheons!
Larry Lacky
Sure a lot of money for 1 month for travel and communication.
Average person has to work months for that sum.
wow….
diagonalslip
I mill a month for transport? gosh!!!!!!!
Speed
There's no reason why any of these clowns should automatically receive 1,000,000 yen for travel expenses. They should only be recompensated for actual busines trips they've taken like I always do. How much more cush money do these good ol' boys give themselves??
Cricky
1 million yen monthly transportation and communication allowance
So present members have been getting 12million extra a year for years? Is that right? And this is on top of their extraordinary salary? Transport? and when first reported the communication part was mail costs? These people are something not close to human. 12 million a year that’s 3 times the average salary on top of their fanominal salary….and there are other benefits too. Somebody should work out how much tax per citizen money goes to paying the hundreds of these hereditary leaches. And they begrudgingly give ¥100,000 to a narrow gap of people, when they get so much more for transport and envelopes?
noriahojanen
Another technical issue about the "transportation" allowance is its low accountability. The monthly payment of 1 million yen is made automatically, and how it is spent in details never have to be reported or published. I suspect that many lawmakers use it for other purposes than transportation or relevant expenses.
They should find a better way, ideally by legislation, to let (public) money back straight to the state, as the donation from politicians to any entity could constitute a bribery charge.
Norm
Annual allowances in the US (1.2 - 3 million USD) are much more generous than in Japan (120,000 USD):
US Congress Rep = $1.2 million
US Senator = $3.3 million
*miscellaneous staff, travel, office expenses...
Cricky
I don’t care about other countries I pay tax here, I earn my salary here. The care and concern about tax payers in Japan is woeful, it’s assumed by politicians that suffering by the people is a badge of pride, something to be counted on. Try that in a developed country.