LDP to propose reorganization of gov't ministries and agencies

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party decided Thursday to propose a reorganization of ministries and agencies, including splitting the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

The plan to reorganize the governmental entities for the first time since 2001 is aimed at beefing up their policy-making ability while adapting to contemporary needs. The current structure of 13 ministries and agencies is seen as unfit for properly responding to changes in social and economic situations.

The LDP Administrative Reform Promotion Headquarters, headed by former minister in charge of administrative reform Akira Amari, is expected to compile its proposal and submit it to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as early as this month.

The plan follows revelations of a series of scandals involving central government entities, including the Finance Ministry's tampering of official documents.

In the upcoming proposal, the LDP headquarters plans to enumerate a series of challenges and problems faced by the current system by interviewing senior officials of the ministries and agencies, nearly 20 years after the previous administrative reform.

The prospective reform could be one of the major issues in the party's leadership race in September, in which Abe and former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba are expected to run.

The mammoth ministry for health, labor and welfare was established in 2001 through the merger of the health and welfare ministry and the labor ministry as part of an overall reorganization of the government entities. It administers a wide range of issues ranging from social welfare to healthcare, child rearing to employment and labor.

In the labor area, the ministry had previously focused on improving the working environment, including wage hikes, but is now supposed to improve the productivity of each worker amid labor shortages due to Japan's declining birthrate and graying population.

A spate of scandals involving the ministry is behind the debate over its division. Most notably, the now-defunct Social Insurance Agency, a unit under the ministry, failed to keep proper records of more than 50 million pension accounts.

During the most recent ordinary Diet session through late last month, the ministry drew criticism for presenting data with numerous errors to parliament. The data was designed to promote the Abe administration's push to reform work styles.

